29Bison Honored on Real Leaders®️ Top 200 Impact Companies of 2022

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "29Bison is delighted and deeply grateful to be among the remarkable constellation of values-centric organizations recognized by Real Leaders," said Laura Kellers Queen, Ed.D., Founder and CEO of 29Bison, LLC. "We believe that a focus on people enhances business outcomes, adds financial value in investments, and contributes to healthier and more productive workplaces. We call this People Alpha. Our dedication to furthering these principles and ideas has been instrumental in achieving this award."

Today, Real Leaders announced the newly selected winners of its 2022 Top Impact Companies from around the world. "Business leaders across the globe are rapidly discovering that to be competitive - and to grow and thrive - they must forgo shortsighted thinking in favor of a farsighted vision that takes into account their company's social and environmental impact," said Mark Van Ness, Founder of Real Leaders. "We are excited to welcome new and old companies alike to the impact movement, and into the Real Leaders Impact Awards community."

The 2022 list features a mix of respected impact brands of all sizes and from a variety of industries, including Traditional Medicinals, Hannon Armstrong and Ocean Brands, as well as Allbirds, Danone, and Warby Parker. SEE IMPACT AWARDS RANKING.

A virtual ceremony will be held on Feb. 24, 2022, to honor the winners and will feature a keynote from Peter Diamandis, founder and executive chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation and executive founder of Singularity University.

ABOUT 29BISON

29Bison is a strategic human capital advisor that builds value for corporate acquirers, middle market investors, investment banks and portfolio companies. The firm provides human capital due diligence, leadership and culture assessment, post-closing integration, organization design and other value-creation capabilities with the goal of helping clients optimize their workers' employment experiences as they maximize their investments. 29Bison is a certified Women Owned Business and steward of the Council for Inclusive Capitalism with the Vatican. 29Bison is the leading transaction services provider to the middle market specializing in human capital. To learn more, visit 29Bison.com.

ABOUT REAL LEADERS

Real Leaders is a membership community for impact leaders with a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change. It's on a mission to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders recognized early on that businesses bore a responsibility to be as cognizant of their impact on employees, society, and the planet as they are on their bottom line. Real Leaders is a B Corporation, member of the UN Global Compact, and is independently owned.

