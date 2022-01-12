GlobalBet VirtualSports takes the MetaVerse lead and launches its own first NFT collection

Birkirkara, Malta, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The GlobalBet team is pleased to announce the launch of its NFT Card Collection, as it sets another industry first and enters the NTF market, a giant leap as the world starts to enter the MetaVerse.





























































GlobalBet offers a full portfolio of virtual sports where focus is always given to the quality of the visuals and customers engagement through an ultra-realistic experience. This product was a natural progression for the market leading company as GlobalBet, and now it is launching its own NFT collection ‘GlobalBet NFT Pro League’ which is presented on the leading NFT marketplace Opensea.io .



Limited Cards

A limited number of cards’ collection is planned to be out after this initial launch, and it will also be offered on the upcoming in-house NFT marketplace.

“This is a huge step for GlobalBet, stretching forward into new areas that are new territory for iGaming companies. GlobalBet has always had digital art at heart, all of the artwork of these NFT collections are designed by our in-house multinational art and graphics team. The first limited collection consists of three NFTs PRO League series elements”, says Daniel Grabher, GlobalBet´s Founder & CEO.





About GlobalBet

GlobalBet is one of the largest independent providers for virtual sports which offers a broad portfolio of virtual games, including everything from Football and Tennis to Basketball, Horse and Greyhound races and number games. VR (virtual realty) games that will be presented soon are just the beginning of an exciting journey leading into the future of the MetaVerse. An in-house team of developers and award-winning 3D artists apply advanced 3D visualisation and a complex AI solutions to get the most realistic virtual product on the market.