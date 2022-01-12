Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market to Worth USD 3.81 Billion by 2028 | Global TPU Industry Growth, and Forecast by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) market size is expected to reach USD 3.81 billion by 2028 from USD 2.32 billion in 2021, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% between 2021 and 2028. The growing innovations in TPU by OEMs can have an excellent effect on this market in the forthcoming years, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 2.34 billion in 2020.





The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market:

BASF SE (Germany)

Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.)

Covestro AG (Germany)

Huntsman Corporation (U.S.)

COIM Group (Italy)

American Polyfilm Inc (U.S.)

Kuraray Co., Ltd (Japan)

ALPHAGARY (U.S.)

Kent Elastomer Products (U.S.)

Entec Polymers (Belgium)

Other Key Players





Request a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/thermoplastic-polyurethane-tpu-market-102389





Segmentation-

Polyester-based TPU to Hold the Lion’s Share

Based on type, the thermoplastic polyurethane (tpu) market is segmented into polyester, polyether, polycaprolactone, and others. Polyester-based TPU is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period due to its adoption in applications, which require resistance to oils, fuels, and water.

Based on application, the market is classified into automotive, construction, engineering, footwear, hose & tubing, wire & cable, and others.

Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.





Report Coverage-

The report consists of cumulative information on the market and relative new advances in the industry. Furthermore, the report consists of knowledge about the regional growth, collaborations, drivers and restraining factors, new product launches, and the overall impact of COVID-19 on the market.





Drivers & Restraints-

Development of Bio-based Polymers to Incite Growth

The usage of thermoplastic polyurethane will be fueled by the growing development of bio-based polymers, in turn, uplifting the TPU market growth. Chlorinated plastic can leach hazardous chemicals into the soil, leaking groundwater and other nearby water sources. Humans and animals may suffer serious health consequences as a result of this. Furthermore, countries have established several rules requiring the use of environmentally friendly polymers. TPU has abrasion resistance, grease resistance, and excellent mechanical characteristics in addition to being biodegradable. TPUs are also regarded as environmentally friendly by the U.S. National Library of Medicine since they are produced utilizing either degradable chain extenders or biodegradable chain extenders.

However, the high manufacturing costs may hinder the market growth.





Browse Summary of This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/thermoplastic-polyurethane-tpu-market-102389





Regional Insights-

Increasing Product Demand to Foster Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global thermoplastic polyurethane market share. The need for high-performance materials will aid the expansion of this industry in Asia Pacific.

North America is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period due to the rising demand for footwear in the region.

Europe is projected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. The rapidly growing automotive industry in Germany, France, and the U.K. will bolster growth in Europe.

The high adoption of polycaprolactone from hose & tubing will propel growth in the Middle East and Africa.





Competitive Landscape-

Expansion Strategies of Major Brands to Elevate Industry

BASF SE, Lubrizol Corporation, Covestro AG, and Huntsman Corporation are the major thermoplastic polyurethane producers in the market. These businesses operate on development programs, brand image, and industry alliances. Covestro LLC recently extended its biodegradable polymer capabilities at a production site in the U.S.





Key Development :

March 2020: The Lubrizol Corporation extended its TPU line in its Songjiang (Shanghai) China plant. With this enlargement, the company will back the high demand for specialty elastomers in Asia.





Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Capacity Expansions, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights on Impact of COVID-19 on Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges due to Covid-19 Steps taken by Government / Companies to Overcome this Impact Potential Challenges and Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Key Findings / Summary

Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value/Volume) Polyester Polyether Polycaprolactone Others By Application (Value/Volume) Automotive Construction Engineering Footwear Hose & Tubing Wire & Cable Others By Region (Value/Volume) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/thermoplastic-polyurethane-tpu-market-102389





Read Related News:

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market to Hit USD 39,424.6 Million by 2027; Rising Technological Advancements to Spur Demand, Says Fortune Business Insights™





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.





Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™