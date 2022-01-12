CDM Smith Launches Trinnex, a SaaS and Digital Strategy Subsidiary

Boston, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDM Smith proudly announces the launch of Trinnex, a wholly-owned subsidiary created specifically to help utilities and infrastructure owners embark on their digital journeys. By developing innovative and powerful technology tools and products, Trinnex is focused on helping its clients achieve digital-first resiliency. The firm is led by President Amy Corriveau, who has assembled a team of industry technology experts that have worked in the infrastructure field for decades. Reflecting the Trinnex team’s background and values, the new company was named for, as Corriveau puts it, “the magic that occurs at the intersection of trust, innovation and experience.”

“There’s a renewed commitment in the infrastructure field to resiliency and sustainability, a passion for protecting public health and an inspired drive to replace aging infrastructure. It’s our responsibility to help our clients get that done in new and compelling ways,” said CDM Smith CEO Tim Wall. “Digital technology is an essential component to make that a reality. That’s why we’ve invested in creating Trinnex.”

Trinnex launches with software-as-a-service solutions that tackle some of the biggest challenges and opportunities in infrastructure—from sewer overflows to lead pipes, from weathering storm events to fighting COVID-19. pipeCAST™ gives unprecedented insight into the performance of collection systems. leadCAST™ empowers lead service line removal programs to move forward with breathtaking speed. precipiCAST™ helps utilities better understand and plan for major rainfall events. And epiCAST™ is designed to help track emerging outbreaks and public health threats through wastewater surveillance. All these tools are built on the CAST platform, developed by the team that built some of the earliest digital twins for the infrastructure industry.

“We’re focused on delivering digital solutions that enable our clients to solve their biggest challenges,” said Corriveau. “These tools are powerful while remaining accessible. We’re eager to get our products in the hands of our clients to help accelerate their transformations into digital-first, data-driven organizations.”

Trinnex will also serve as a digital strategy consultant to clients trying to gain their footing in the quest for digital-first resiliency, helping them capture the benefits by gaining insights from their vast amounts of data. Trinnex will assist clients with data management and strategy, intelligent system design and management, decision analytics and optimization, digital twin development and more. Trinnex will also continue to develop new software tools, including custom tools for clients that need a tailored solution.

“CDM Smith has such a longstanding reputation in the industry, and a history of being led by bold, passionate innovators. We expect Trinnex to have that same reputation in the digital space,” said Corriveau. “We’re honored and excited to carry that mission forward into this emerging marketspace.”

To learn more about Trinnex, visit the company’s website, www.trinnex.io.

Trinnex, a subsidiary of CDM Smith, is a digital solutions company providing utilities and infrastructure owners an on-ramp to their digital journey through our processes, software tools, and partnership.

CDM Smith is a privately owned engineering and construction firm providing legendary client service and smart solutions in water, environment, transportation, energy and facilities. Passionate about our work and invested in each other, we are inspired to think and driven to solve the world's environmental and infrastructure challenges.

