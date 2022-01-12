Movement Industries Corporation (OTC: MVNT) Provides 2021 Recap and 2022 Outlook

Company Reviews Highlights and Next Steps



Houston, TX, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Movement Industries Corporation (OTC PINK: MVNT) (the “Company”) provides stakeholders with a 2021 review and outlook of plans for 2022. Mr. Linh Nguyen, CEO of the Company, stated: “Despite the challenges of Covid, the Company has continued to perform well in multiple key areas of its businesses. Additionally, it has been good to see key analysts reporting the oil and natural gas markets have rebounded last year with a positive outlook for the current year.”

2021 highlights include:

Engineering and supply of lead critical process valves for existing and major clients;

Product launch of iChem, the Company fully integrated SaaS (Software as a Service) product with a hardware platform based on cellular and satellite communication modules and allows for monitoring and control of all chemical injection assets;

Projects in Canada and Europe, which includes design, engineering, machining, fabrication, assembly and testing processes;

Project in Asia providing engineering and design with support of the local regions of numerous valves;

Supporting with products and services for offshore LNG platforms in multiple locations around the world;

Supplying engineering and various products to several major subsea EPC contractors; and

Completed the application and certified for Sam.gov, which has the potential to lead to the Company securing larger government contracts.

Recent highlights include:

The Company’s shell status designation has been removed by the OTC Markets;

The Company has returned to Pink Current status; and

During the recent Covid challenges, the Company is proud to report that it has retained all its important team members.

2022 focus items:

With the increased activities in the oil and natural gas markets, the Company fully expects its pumps and valves divisions to increase sales and revenues; and

The Company is currently in negotiations to secure contracts for additional revenue derived from the United States, Mexico and the Middle East contracts.

In closing, Mr. Nguyen said, “I want to thank our management team for their outstanding efforts during 2021 and thank our stakeholders for their ongoing support as the Company grows and expands its projects worldwide.”

About Movement Industries Corporation

Movement Industries Corporation invests in emerging growth companies in energy, oil & gas, renewables, agricultural and industrial manufacturing sectors. Movement's executive management team brings over 50 years of experience in the global energy market. The Company’s growth strategy includes deepening products and services offered to existing customers as well as acquiring complementary business units and new customers.

