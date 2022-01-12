Dr. Ricardo Bellera, Board-Certified Interventional Cardiologist Joins Modern Heart & Vascular

HOUSTON, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern Heart and Vascular Institute is excited to welcome board-certified interventional cardiologist Ricardo Bellera, MD, to the team. Dr. Bellera uses a patient-focused, individualized approach to heart and vascular care to ensure patients are provided the best possible care.

Dr. Ricardo Bellera has a specialty in cardiology. He can help diagnose and treat heart disease, coronary artery disease, heart rhythm disorders, congestive heart failure, and more. Additionally, he has subspecialties in adult congenital heart disease, heart failure and transplantation, and interventional cardiology.

At Modern Heart and Vascular Institute, Dr. Bellera joins Dr. Rajiv Agarwal, Dr. Michael Siropaides, Dr. Naddi Marah, and Dr. Percy Morales to provide modern cardiovascular care using modern technology.

Modern Heart and Vascular Institute assists with various heart and vascular symptoms and issues such as chest pain, high cholesterol, congestive heart failure, peripheral arterial disease (PAD), arrhythmia, coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, and much more. Modern Heart and Vascular specializes in all aspects of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Modern Heart and Vascular focuses on preventive care (trying to avoid surgeries and medications when possible).

For comprehensive cardiovascular care, contact Modern Heart and Vascular Institute by phone or online today. Same-day appointments are available to suit patients' needs. The majority of insurance plans (including commercial, Medicare, and Medicare replacement) are accepted.

Website: www.modernheartandvascular.com

Contact:

Modern Heart and Vascular Institute

Phone: 832-644-8930

Email: office@modernhvi.com

(L-R) Dr. Naddi Marah, Dr. Percy Morales, Dr. Michael Siropaides, Dr. Rajiv Agarwal & Dr. Ricardo Bellera









