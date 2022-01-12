Mueller Water Products Releases Second Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report Further Advancing Sustainability Efforts

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) today announced the release of its second Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report highlighting progress on its ESG strategy, initiatives, performance, targets and goals to drive improvements that benefit all stakeholders.



“Our second ESG Report reflects significant progress in our efforts to become a sustainability leader in our industry. In the face of many challenges, our achievements in 2021 demonstrate our determination to become a technology enabled solutions provider to water companies and utilities in delivering life’s most precious resource. This past year we conducted our first ESG materiality assessment, identifying the most important ESG priorities to our stakeholders. With our new brass foundry, which is scheduled to complete construction in early 2023, we will be pouring a new lead-free copper alloy, which will be a noteworthy advancement in sustainability for our customers and end users. As set forth in our new ESG report, we advanced our metrics on workforce demographics and are working to achieve an inclusive and diverse workforce across all levels of the organization where employees thrive. We are excited about establishing long-term environmental goals for waste disposal and greenhouse gas emissions. With our ESG goals aligned with our business strategies, I am confident that we will contribute to creating a safer environment and a more sustainable future,” said Scott Hall, President and Chief Executive Office of Mueller Water Products.

Key ESG achievements in 2021 include:

Realized a 10 percent decrease in energy consumption intensity in 2021, exceeding our goal of a 3 percent annual reduction, leading to a 15 percent decrease in scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) intensity in 2021.

Reduced water withdrawal intensity by 15 percent in 2021, exceeding our goal of a 3 percent annual reduction.

Decreased waste to disposal intensity by 11 percent in 2021 and recycled more than 42,500 metric tons of scrap iron, steel and copper alloys, which more than offset our total waste generated.

Utilized scrap sources of iron, steel and copper for approximately 81 percent of the total incoming material weight in our foundry melt recipe in 2021.

Achieved a 41 percent decrease in Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) between 2012 and 2021 with 48 percent fewer injuries at the Company’s three foundries over the same period.

Launched our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council, which includes 14 employee representatives from each U.S. manufacturing plant, our corporate headquarters and three Executive Sponsors.

During 2021, Mueller Water Products identified the following ESG targets through extensive industry research and stakeholder engagement, some of which include:

Reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions intensity by 50 percent by 2035 using 2015 as a baseline.

Reduce water withdrawal intensity by 3% year-over-year.

Achieve zero waste to landfills by 2035.

Save 7.7 billion gallons of water loss in total from our EchoShore ® leak detection technology by 2027.

leak detection technology by 2027. Convert all brass products to lead-free alloy by 2030 and achieve 100% lead-free manufacturing processes by 2030.

Achieve a TRIR of zero by 2025.

Additionally, the Company plans to execute against new goals including setting science-based targets by 2023 using Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) methodology, continuing to develop products that support water delivery and reduce water waste, enhancing our sustainable practices throughout the supply chain to address climate change, implementing regrettable employee turnover targets and achieving an inclusive and diverse workforce across all levels.

To learn more about Mueller Water Products’ ESG strategy, initiatives, performance, targets and goals, please visit the ESG page on our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company intends, expects, plans, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding outlooks, projections, forecasts, trend descriptions, the Company’s ESG strategies (including emissions, energy consumption, water withdrawal, workforce and human capital efforts, other environmental targets, external ESG commitments and operational strategies) the COVID-19 pandemic, go-to-market strategies, operational excellence, acceleration of new product development, end market performance, net sales performance, adjusted operating income and adjusted EBITDA performance, margins, capital expenditure plans, litigation outcomes, capital allocation and growth strategies, restructuring efficiencies and warranty charges. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and assessments made by the Company in light of the Company’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments.

Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including the extent, duration and severity of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s operations and results, including effects on the financial health of customers (including collections), the Company and the financial/capital markets, government-mandated facility closures, COVID-19 related facility closures and other manufacturing restrictions, logistical challenges and supply chain disruptions, potential litigation and claims emanating from the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine mandates, and health, safety and employee/labor issues in Company facilities around the world; an inability to realize the benefits from our operational initiatives, including our reorganization and related strategic realignment activities; an inability to attract or retain a skilled and diverse workforce, increased competition related to the workforce and market levels of wage increases; an inability to protect the Company’s information systems against service interruption, misappropriation of data or breaches of security; failure to comply with personal data protection and privacy laws; regional, national or global political, economic, market and competitive conditions; cyclical and changing demand in core markets such as municipal spending; government monetary or fiscal policies; residential and non-residential construction, and natural gas distribution; adverse weather conditions; manufacturing and product performance; expectations for changes in volumes, continued execution of cost productivity initiatives and improved pricing; commodity and raw materials price inflation; warranty exposures (including the adequacy of warranty reserves); an inability to successfully resolve significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; compliance with environmental, trade and anti-corruption laws and regulations; climate change and legal or regulatory responses thereto; changing regulatory, trade and tariff conditions; failure to achieve expected cost savings, net sales expectations, profitability expectations and manufacturing efficiencies from our large capital investments in Chattanooga and Kimball, Tennessee and Decatur, Illinois and plant closures; the failure to integrate and/or realize any of the anticipated benefits of recent acquisitions or divestitures; an inability to achieve some or all of our ESG goals; and other factors that are described in the section entitled “RISK FACTORS” in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K (all of which risks may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic).

Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and are only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no duty to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. You are advised to review any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in subsequent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Mueller Water Products, Inc.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition assessment, pressure management products and software technology that provide critical water system data. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. Visit us at www.muellerwaterproducts.com.

Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWP), a Delaware corporation, and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other. Mueller brands include Mueller®, Echologics®, Hydro Gate®, Hydro-Guard®, HYMAX®, i2O®, Jones®, Krausz®, Mi.Net®, Milliken®, Pratt®, Pratt Industrial®, Singer®, and U.S. Pipe Valve & Hydrant. Please see muellerwp.com/brands to learn more.

