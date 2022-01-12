Sisters of the Valley Open Their Shopify Store

Merced, California, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sisters of the Valley, known by many as ‘the weed-nuns’ just opened a Shopify store.

“ETSY forbids the sale of CBD products on their portal, but they have a whole section for hemp products,” said Sister Kate on the subject. “It’s crazy because all hemp products have CBD, so they are selling CBD, but calling it hemp. Those are ridiculous made-up boundaries that Shopify doesn’t have. So, we have set up a store on Shopify, and will continue to monitor our ETSY activity and will decide later if we can keep the ETSY store open or not.”

Whereas ETSY offers the benefit of a big buying public, Shopify is simply a service for storeowners. What Shopify offers the Sisters that they can’t get on ETSY or on their own store is subscription services, a path to listing on ebay, and more payment options, including bitcoin.

With the recent launch of their mushroom coffee line, the Sisters’ customers are demanding subscription services, where purchases are made automatically, on a pre-scheduled basis, and a significant discount is provided. Their CBD customers have also long awaited subscription services.

In addition, Shopify offers the great benefit of automatically listing one’s products on ebay. However, ebay also refuses to carry CBD products, so that generates an automatic rejection email to the Sisters whenever a listed CBD product on Shopify goes to ebay. However, the rest of the Sisters’ products are now, through Shopify, listed on ebay.

The Sisters have all their products on their own store, except certain miniatures that have smoking paraphernalia. On ETSY, there is everything but CBD products (the bread and butter of the sisterhood) and on Shopify, all products the sisters offer can be purchased -- all products. Shopify, is so far, the answer to the limitations the Sisters have been facing.

For the buying public, it means there is more to see on Shopify than there is on the Sister’s own store.

https://sisters-of-the-valley-inc.myshopify.com/

www.sistersofthevalley.org

