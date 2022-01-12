Thousands of Texas real estate agents learn how to work with home builders

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An effort to provide new home sales education to Texas real estate agents has already helped more than 4,000 real estate sales professionals statewide learn how to better work with home builders. HomesUSA Alliance, founded by the real estate industry giants Ben Caballero and Bob Hafer, is now empowering hundreds of agents annually to become certified as new home sales specialists while earning educational credits required to maintain an active real estate license in Texas.



During the pandemic, the two-day immersive coursework offered by HomesUSA Alliance became available remotely via Zoom. According to co-founder Bob Hafer, its popularity exploded as accessibility increased, with 1,100 agents have now taken either the two-day program or signed up for individual classes.



The next 2-day series of classes, available via Zoom, is set for January 19-20, 2022, and open to agents throughout Texas and nationwide. Registration is via the HomesUSAAlliance.com website on its Calendar page (https://homesusaalliance.com/education/course-calendar).

Hafer, who created and teaches the classes, notes the number of agents he can teach has nearly doubled during the pandemic as previously, in-person class attendance was required. In addition, the locations for classes were limited to Dallas, Ft. Worth, and Austin, Texas. Now the program is available to agents nationwide.

“Working with builders offers agents a new way to grow their business rapidly. Ben became the No. 1 ranked real estate agent in America by becoming a new home sales specialist,” said Hafer, “and I’ve spent my lifetime in the home building business. We created HomesUSA Alliance knowing from personal experience builders and real estate agents can benefit greatly from a closer working relationship.”

The Alliance delivers a comprehensive source of new home information for agents that provides better insight into how the building industry works.

“Agents often misunderstand why builders do what they do, and the same is true for builders when it comes to knowing why agents do what they do,” said Ben Caballero, co-founder of the Alliance, founder and CEO of HomesUSA.com, and a two-time Guinness World Record title holder. “Through a targeted education, we are helping to close this knowledge gap,” Caballero explained.

Because the classes are approved for continuing education (CE) credits by the Texas Real Estate Commission, agents can earn 11 credits from the six courses during the two-day program. Priced affordably at $200, once agents complete all six (6) CE courses, they also can earn their New Home Sales Certification from HomesUSA Alliance.

“The Texas Real Estate Commission requires agents to take 18 hours of approved Continuing Education credit every two years,” notes Hafer, "and the Alliance course covers about two-thirds of your two-year requirement in just two days.”

“But the biggest benefit the courses deliver, based on testimonials of agents who have completed the program, isn’t the CE credit, but the fact they get information about how to work with builders and sell new homes that’s not available anywhere else,” explains Caballero.

“Niches create riches in real estate is an old saying but one that may be truer today than ever,” Caballero said. “The fact is there are more than 220,000 agents in Texas, and the vast majority never show a buyer a new home. Yet, we know that nationally, more than 80 percent of all real estate sales involve an agent. So, we teach real estate agents to specialize in a great business niche – how to work with builders and sell new homes. Agents who take this training will create a competitive advantage in the marketplace for themselves and will be able to serve their clients better," he added.

There are six bi-monthly two-day classes, and they can be taken all at once or individually. Class titles are “Building Your Real Estate Business Through New Home Sales,” “Everything You Need to Know About New Home Construction,” “How to Negotiate Successfully with a New Home Builder,” “Understanding New Home Builder Contracts and Addendums,” and “New Home Construction Blueprint Reading for Realtors,” and “How to Recognize a Green Built New Home.” Registration is available online at HomesUSAAlliance.com.

About HomesUSA Alliance

The HomesUSA Alliance's mission is to improve builder-agent relationships through better communication. With these classes Agents benefit greatly with better insight into how home builders work. Founded by real estate industry giants Ben Caballero and Bob Hafer, the Alliance is their way of giving back to an industry that has enriched their professional and personal lives.

About Ben Caballero and HomesUSA.com®

Ben Caballero, founder and CEO of HomesUSA.com, is a two-time Guinness World Record title holder for "Most annual home sale transactions through MLS by an individual sell side real estate agent." Ranked by REAL Trends as America's top real estate agent for home sales since 2013, Ben is the most productive real estate agent in U.S. history. He is the only agent to exceed $1 billion in residential sales transactions in a single year, a feat first achieved in 2015 and repeated each year through 2018 when he achieved more than $2 billion. An award-winning innovator and technology pioneer, Ben works with more than 60 home builders in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. His podcast series is available on iTunes and Google Play. An infographic illustrating Ben’s sales production is here. Learn more at HomesUSA.com |Twitter: @bcaballero - @HomesUSA | Facebook: /HomesUSAdotcom.

