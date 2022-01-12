Karolinska Development’s Extraordinary General Meeting 2022

English Swedish

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – January 12, 2022. At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Karolinska Development AB (publ) (“Karolinska Development” or the “Company”) held on January 12, 2022, the following resolutions were passed:



Election of a new member of the Board of Directors: It was resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee´s proposal, to elect Philip Duong as a new director. Director Tse Ping resigned from his position at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Approval of the Board of Directors’ resolution to issue shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders and amendment of the articles of association: It was resolved to approve the resolution by the Company’s Board of Directors on December 10, 2021, to increase the Company's share capital by not more than SEK 1,227,947.77 by a rights issue of not more than 1,052,163 shares of series A and 121,742,614 shares of series B with preferential rights for existing shareholders and to amend the articles of association’s limits for share capital and number of shares in accordance with the Board of Directors’ resolution, in order to enable the rights issue.

One existing share (regardless of share series) entitles to one subscription right and ten subscription rights entitle to subscription of seven new shares of the same series of shares as the subscription rights in question. The subscription price amounts to SEK 4.00 for each new share regardless of share series.

Notification of subscription and payment shall be made during the period from and including January 18 up to and including February 2, 2022.

The Board of Directors' proposal regarding amendment of the articles of association: It was resolved to amend the Company’s articles of association in order to allow postal voting on General Meetings.

Complete information regarding each resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting can be found on www.karolinskadevelopment.com.





For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Tel: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

