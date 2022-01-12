DMCNY Announces Alicia Wiedemann of Independent Agency Summer Friday as 2022-23 President

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alicia Wiedemann, partner and head of client strategy at Summer Friday, an independent strategy, creative and content agency, is newly named as the 2022-23 (two-year) president of the Direct Marketing Club of New York (DMCNY), effective January 1, the DMCNY Board of Directors has announced.



Wiedemann succeeds Ginger Conlon, thought leadership director and customer experience advocate at Genesys, who will continue to serve on the DMCNY Board of Directors as immediate past president, among other roles. Conlon led the professional networking and marketing education organization as president for three years (2019-2021), an extended tenure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“DMCNY comprises a community that supports marketing education – in scholarships and student participation -- while giving marketing professionals a forum for exchanging ideas on the present and future state of marketing strategy and its top-notch execution,” Wiedemann said. “In my recent career, I’ve come to know DMCNY through its superb content and programming – from its Annual Outlook on advertising, media and marketing which I’ve attended for years – to its Silver Apples awards program of exemplary marketing leadership for all young and mid-level professionals. During the pandemic, especially, the club’s pivot to virtual programming and networking provided new ways to connect, and new content to inspire.”

“As marketing is increasingly driven by science, and informed by data, DMCNY has served a vital role in providing a forum for career development, mentoring and scholarships for marketing education,” Wiedemann added. “As a practitioner and business leader, these matters are tantamount to marketing success – and I’m hopeful to build upon our club’s footprint in the Greater New York and tri-state region toward these purposes.”

Wiedemann has a 17-year career in agencies, among them as a founding partner of Summer Friday, which serves clients in financial services, insurance, utilities, non-profit and consumer product sectors. She also has served in account management and leadership roles with DRUM Agency, and its predecessors UMarketing, Unified.Agency and Hiccup NY. Previously, she held account management roles with Agency212, BBDO and MGL. She is a graduate of Fordham University (New York, NY) and is also an active member of Chief, a private networking organization focused on connecting and supporting women executive leaders.

Wiedemann was introduced as DMCNY President at the organization’s 2021 Silver Apples Gala in November, and will host the organization’s Annual Market Outlook virtual event on Thursday, January 20, where Bruce Biegel, senior managing director, The Winterberry Group, will review 2021 media trends and spending, as well as forecast 2022 and identify macro trends in digital and direct marketing, data and general advertising.

About Direct Marketing Club of New York

The Direct Marketing Club of New York (http://www.dmcny.org) has served the direct marketing field since its founding in 1926 – and today encompasses all facets of integrated data-informed marketing across all media categories. Serving the Greater New York region through its luncheons, networking and website, DMCNY is a leading source of current education and information in the field of measurable marketing, and publishes the MKTGinsight blog. DMCNY also provides financial support in the form of scholarships to several New York City colleges and universities that offer direct and interactive marketing degree programs.

