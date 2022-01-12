Landsbankinn hf.: Covered bond offering results

Icelandic English

Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where two series were offered for sale

A total of 7 bids for ISK 1,260m were received in the series LBANK CB 25 at 4.37%-4.42% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 960m were accepted in the series at 4.40% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 33,500m.

A total of 20 bids for ISK 4,240m were received in the series LBANK CB 27 at 4.60%-4.80% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 3,200m were accepted in the series at 4.69% yield. In addition, the series will be tapped for ISK 960m for bond lending purposes in relation to market-making. The total amount issued in the series will be ISK 4,160m.

The bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 19 January 2021. Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A- with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.