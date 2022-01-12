Landsbankinn hf.: Correction: Landsbankinn issues bonds in SEK and NOK - Published: 2022-01-12 15:10:07 CET

Icelandic English

Correction: Spread over 3-month NIBOR amended

Landsbankinn hf. has today concluded the sale of floating rate bonds with a maturity of 3 years in the amount of SEK 850m and NOK 500m. The bonds are expected to be rated BBB by S&P Global Ratings. The bonds were priced at a spread of 80bp over 3-month STIBOR and 79bp over 3-month NIBOR.

The bonds will be issued under the bank’s EMTN programme and expected to be admitted to trading on Euronext Dublin on 20 January 2022.

Dealers on the transaction were Nordea, SEB and Swedbank.