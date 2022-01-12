Bindable Joins Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards Program

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bindable , the InsurTech leader for alternative distribution, is pleased to announce the company has joined Guidewire’s Insurtech Vanguards Program , a trailblazing new initiative led by property and casualty (P&C) cloud platform provider, Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE), to help insurers learn about the newest InsurTechs and how to best leverage them.



“Guidewire has long been a leader in the InsurTech community, driving innovation and constantly evolving to meet their customers’ needs,” said Bill Suneson, chief executive officer of Bindable . “We are excited to work with Guidewire as part of their Insurtech Vanguards Program to help every organization, from new ventures to the largest carriers, optimize their involvement in the insurance value chain.”

Insurtech Vanguards is a community of select startups and technology providers focused on the success of mutual customers and prospects in the insurance industry. As part of the program, Guidewire provides strategic guidance to and advocates for the participating InsurTechs, while also bringing them to the attention of Guidewire’s P&C customers. Through the program, members will also regularly contribute to various Guidewire-produced and hosted marketing activities and content to share with a broader audience their insights and best practices for innovation.

“Bindable is a prime example of the types of organizations that make the Insurtech Vanguards Program so valuable,” said Laura Drabik, chief evangelist at Guidewire . “Bindable’s alternative distribution solutions are exactly the type of offerings that our community of insurers is currently looking to implement in order to enhance and expand their reach. Through Bindable’s participation in the program, we can now provide extra value to our customers by educating them about their unique digital distribution capabilities, while providing Bindable with access to Guidewire’s breadth of knowledge and experience.”

Bindable empowers alternative distribution channels by providing a digital marketplace, a full suite of agency services, and flexible, market-ready solutions that connect insurance providers, trusted brands, and consumers. Through Bindable’s product distribution platform , partners can provide their customers with access to diverse coverage through a comprehensive auto and home insurance digital choice solution and a full suite of ancillary products, including renters, pet, and travel insurance to supplement existing coverage plans.

Bindable is the insurance technology leader for alternative distribution. Its proprietary platform brings together software, a digital wholesale marketplace, and a full suite of support services to offer flexible, market-ready solutions that connect insurance providers, trusted brands, and consumers. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. To learn more about Bindable, please visit www.bindable.com and connect on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire. For more information about Guidewire, please visit www.Guidewire.com .

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

