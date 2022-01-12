KnowBe4 Wins 2022 Awards for Best Relationship, Best Value and Best Feature Set From TrustRadius

Tampa Bay, FL, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized KnowBe4 with several 2022 Best Feature Set Awards. These three awards highlight companies with outstanding feature sets that have gone above and beyond to delight their users, companies that are providing customers with outstanding ROI and companies that provide their customers with accurate implementation expectations, solid follow-through on sales and marketing promises, and provide enough ROI to buy the program again.

“Let’s face it: not all products are created equal, and neither are all technology buyers.” said TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat. “That’s why at TrustRadius we’re always looking for new ways to help buyers make great decisions. By highlighting products that have first-class feature sets, we can help more buyers navigate to products that will meet their unique needs.”

To win the Best Feature Set Award, each organization had to receive 10 TrustRadius reviews from July to November that featured specific key insights of their product’s feature set. To win the Best Relationship Award, each organization had to receive 10 TrustRadius reviews from July to November. Those reviews featured key insight questions about the product’s relationship status. To win the Best Value Award, each organization had to receive 10 TrustRadius reviews from July to November. Best Value for Price Award winners has provided accurate pricing in their product profiles to help buyers. Winners rank amongst the top three positions of their category. Extra vetting via textual review analysis was also performed by the TrustRadius research team.

“There is nothing better than receiving awards based on positive feedback directly from KnowBe4’s customers,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “We work very hard to ensure that every single customer’s experience with our organization is an outstanding one, which is why each customer organization is assigned a KnowBe4 customer success manager. We are proud to be valued by our user community and to be recognized for all of the great feedback we have received on TrustRadius.”

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 44,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique stories, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.