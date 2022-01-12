SVN® Earns Global Recognition as a Real Leaders Top Impact Company of 2022

Boston, MA, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Leaders is thrilled to announce its 200 Top Impact Companies from around the world. Among thousands of companies considered, Real Leaders has selected SVN International Corp. (SVN), a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, as a top 200 company in the global impact economy. SVN will be honored at the 2022 Real Leaders Impact Awards global event on February 24th, 2022.

These awards honor companies that exemplify a new vision of capitalism – one that recognizes that doing good and adhering to key international sustainable development goals is also good for profits and growth. Real Leaders has developed the “Force for Good” score to analyze and rank each company’s positive impact, which uses metric data from key social impact assessments as well as company growth and revenue figures to calculate their score.

“Business leaders across the globe are rapidly discovering that to be competitive – and to grow and thrive – they must forgo shortsighted thinking in favor of a farsighted vision that takes into account their company’s social and environmental impact,” said Mark Van Ness, Founder of Real Leaders. “We are excited to welcome new and old companies alike to the impact movement, and into the Real Leaders Impact Awards community.”

SVN has been leading the industry in seeking more diversity and creating a platform that is inclusive for all. As a result, between 20-30% of SVN’s new advisors are women or people of color — nearly double the industry average.

“SVN is honored to be recognized by Real Leaders among other exemplary companies driving meaningful social impact,” said Kevin Maggiacomo, SVN President & CEO. “Operating at the intersection of people and profit serves to elevate all of humanity while delivering economic value to SVN’s stakeholders. We look forward to continuing to pursue exponential growth through this vision of capitalism.”

The 2022 list features a mix of respected impact brands of all sizes and from a variety of industries. SVN joins powerful global brands such as Tesla, Microsoft, Johnson & Johnson, Etsy, and Patagonia as winners of this prestigious award. Click here to view the Impact Awards Rankings.

A virtual ceremony will be held on February 24, 2022, to honor the winners and will feature a keynote from Peter Diamandis, founder and executive chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation and executive founder of Singularity University.

ABOUT SVN®

The SVN® organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN® brand comprises over 1,620 Advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Its brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables its Advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of their clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN Advisors create amazing value with their clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com. All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchise/.

ABOUT REAL LEADERS

Real Leaders is a membership community for impact leaders with a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change. It’s on a mission to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders recognized early on that businesses bore a responsibility to be as cognizant of their impact on employees, society, and the planet as they are on their bottom line. Real Leaders is a B Corporation, member of the UN Global Compact, and is independently owned.

