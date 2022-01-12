Xcelerate, Inc. Issues Shareholder Update

Mauldin, SC, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcelerate, Inc. (OTC PINK: XCRT) Mike O’Shea, CEO, today released a shareholder update.

2021 has proven to be a formative year for Xcelerate during which we achieved reporting status with OTC Markets, began trading under our current symbol, introduced our corporate website, completed audits of consolidated financial statements for 2019 and 2020, signed investment banking and consulting agreements to assist in sourcing capital and, most recently, acquired a controlling interest in AfiyaSasa Africa.

Now, as we start 2022, we are excited and optimistic about what lies ahead. Dr. Dilan Elegalla, co-founder of AfiyaSasa Africa, will be traveling to Tanzania to establish a pilot program and establish a management team and board of directors. His presence there will allow him to lay the groundwork for the highly anticipated launch of the ASA program. As previously announced ASA is uniquely positioned to help the people of Africa meet their medical needs by extending the reach of physicians to their patient’s mobile devices. Currently, there are 650 million mobile users in Africa, far surpassing the number in the United States or Europe. It is estimated that by 2025 over 1 billion Africans will have access to a SIM connection, representing an overwhelming percentage of the population.

Early 2022 will also see the filing of two provisional patent applications that the company has been developing with the assistance of Dr. Anja Glisovic and Dr. Dilan Elegalla. These patents are built on the Company’s previously licensed patent. One uses the metal matrix of the licensed patent to manage heat and vibrations in medical power tools and the second patent application builds upon this premise and addresses the integration of optical and sensory systems to those tools. These systems are set up to facilitate use in conjunction with robotic medical systems as well as medical augmented/virtual reality systems, thereby laying the groundwork from the hardware side to be used in telemedicine applications, like robotic telesurgery.

To aid in facilitating these projects, we are in the process of finalizing a Reg. A Tier 2 filing which will be the first step in our capitalization process.

As always, we are grateful for the support of our shareholders, and together we look forward to an exciting 2022.

Mike O’Shea

C.E.O

