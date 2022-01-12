English French

NFL BIOSCIENCES

HALF-YEAR REVIEW OF THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT FOR H2 2021

Under the liquidity agreement concerning NFL Biosciences SA shares (FR0014003XT0 - ALNFL), entrusted to Invest Securities, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account at December 31, 2021:

48,465 NFL BIOSCIENCES securities

€48,970 of cash

During the second half of 2021, the following trades were recorded:

PURCHASES 79,349 securities €264,254.05 590 transactions SALES 29,884 securities €109,132.02 347 transactions

For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account at July 7, 2021:

0 securities

€200,000 of cash

For reference, when the new liquidity agreement was set up, the following resources were made available:

0 securities

€200,000 of cash

N.B. On July 16, 2021, compensation for buyback of 1,000 securities: €4,092

About NFL Biosciences

NFL Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company based nearby Montpellier, France, whose most advanced botanical drug candidate is an aid to stop smoking. Known as NFL-101, this natural nicotine-free product, extracted from standard tobacco leaves, is protected by two patent families. NFL Biosciences aims to offer smokers who would like to stop smoking a safe, natural solution that is effective over the long-term, with short-term personalized administration.

Alongside NFL-101, NFL Biosciences has various development projects focused on botanical drugs for the treatment of cannabis use disorder and alcoholism.

The shares of NFL Biosciences are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0014003XT0 – ALNFL). Find out more at www.nflbiosciences.com

Appendix:

Volume of purchases and sales in terms of the number of securities and the amount of capital on an aggregate basis per trading day during the second half of 2021

Purchases Sales Date Number of securities Capital (EUR) Number of securities Capital (EUR) 07/07/21 2,106 7,284.65 0.00 08/07/21 13,000 41,145.00 0.00 09/07/21 4,026 12,665.39 0.00 12/07/21 2,282 7,441.60 0.00 13/07/21 3,514 11,905.43 0.00 14/07/21 5,070 16,356.33 0.00 15/07/21 995 3,200.92 0.00 16/07/21 0.00 0.00 16/07/21 0.00 0.00 19/07/21 0.00 0.00 19/07/21 0.00 0.00 20/07/21 912 2,991.36 0.00 20/07/21 0.00 251 832.32 21/07/21 2,636 8,661.90 0.00 21/07/21 0.00 1 3.38 22/07/21 2,095 7,428.87 0.00 22/07/21 0.00 3,021 10,733.61 23/07/21 2,790 9,812.43 0.00 23/07/21 0.00 1 3.65 26/07/21 1,612 5,472.74 0.00 26/07/21 0.00 381 1,322.45 27/07/21 357 1,209.16 0.00 27/07/21 0.00 1 3.43 28/07/21 461 1,581.23 0.00 28/07/21 0.00 190 683.81 29/07/21 204 682.38 0.00 29/07/21 0.00 126 438.48 30/07/21 115 390.66 0.00 30/07/21 0.00 109 385.64 02/08/21 126 441.00 0.00 03/08/21 251 865.95 0.00 03/08/21 0.00 1 3.50 04/08/21 887 3,176.35 0.00 04/08/21 0.00 2,446 9,150.49 05/08/21 191 702.69 0.00 05/08/21 0.00 1 3.70 06/08/21 41 147.64 0.00 06/08/21 0.00 301 1,113.70 09/08/21 301 1,128.75 0.00 09/08/21 0.00 1,951 7,671.33 10/08/21 1,651 6,379.46 0.00 10/08/21 0.00 1,651 6,582.54 11/08/21 396 1,427.18 0.00 11/08/21 0.00 151 573.65 12/08/21 301 1,038.45 0.00 12/08/21 0.00 1 3.60 13/08/21 1 3.50 0.00 13/08/21 0.00 151 528.50 16/08/21 240 831.12 0.00 16/08/21 0.00 1 3.59 17/08/21 62 210.92 0.00 17/08/21 0.00 21 73.50 18/08/21 151 513.40 0.00 18/08/21 0.00 1 3.42 19/08/21 151 513.40 0.00 19/08/21 0.00 1 3.40 20/08/21 1 3.50 0.00 20/08/21 0.00 21 73.50 23/08/21 151 513.40 0.00 23/08/21 0.00 1 3.42 24/08/21 151 513.40 0.00 24/08/21 0.00 1 3.44 25/08/21 1 3.50 0.00 25/08/21 0.00 2 7.00 26/08/21 149 506.75 0.00 26/08/21 0.00 8 28.00 27/08/21 3 9.99 0.00 27/08/21 0.00 253 870.32 30/08/21 1 3.57 0.00 30/08/21 0.00 1 3.57 31/08/21 1 3.37 0.00 31/08/21 0.00 151 528.35 01/09/21 1 3.41 0.00 01/09/21 0.00 151 528.35 02/09/21 1 3.50 0.00 02/09/21 0.00 1 3.50 03/09/21 151 513.55 0.00 03/09/21 0.00 151 543.45 06/09/21 151 528.65 0.00 06/09/21 0.00 151 548.13 07/09/21 151 528.50 0.00 07/09/21 0.00 1 3.51 08/09/21 301 1,038.45 0.00 08/09/21 0.00 1 3.53 09/09/21 151 513.40 0.00 09/09/21 0.00 1 3.46 10/09/21 1 3.34 0.00 10/09/21 0.00 1 3.34 13/09/21 151 513.40 0.00 13/09/21 0.00 1 3.40 14/09/21 1 3.35 0.00 14/09/21 0.00 1 3.35 15/09/21 1 3.34 0.00 15/09/21 0.00 1 3.34 16/09/21 1 3.35 0.00 16/09/21 0.00 452 1,582.00 17/09/21 301 1,068.55 0.00 17/09/21 0.00 1 3.60 20/09/21 171 583.45 0.00 20/09/21 0.00 1 3.50 21/09/21 151 513.40 0.00 21/09/21 0.00 1 3.45 22/09/21 251 826.29 0.00 22/09/21 0.00 301 1,068.25 23/09/21 1 3.58 0.00 23/09/21 0.00 300 1,095.00 24/09/21 1 3.71 0.00 24/09/21 0.00 1 3.71 27/09/21 1 3.70 0.00 27/09/21 0.00 1 3.70 28/09/21 1 3.65 0.00 28/09/21 0.00 1 3.65 29/09/21 1 3.62 0.00 29/09/21 0.00 440 1,707.64 30/09/21 485 1,887.62 0.00 30/09/21 0.00 243 966.65 01/10/21 1 3.95 0.00 01/10/21 0.00 98 387.10 04/10/21 151 583.01 0.00 04/10/21 0.00 1 3.94 05/10/21 210 802.41 0.00 05/10/21 0.00 2,943 11,727.86 06/10/21 151 588.90 0.00 06/10/21 0.00 1 3.95 07/10/21 1 3.90 0.00 07/10/21 0.00 1 3.90 08/10/21 751 3,318.67 0.00 08/10/21 0.00 3,001 13,411.47 11/10/21 901 3,724.73 0.00 11/10/21 0.00 151 604.30 12/10/21 1 3.99 0.00 12/10/21 0.00 451 1,849.10 13/10/21 1 4.01 0.00 13/10/21 0.00 1 4.01 14/10/21 151 619.10 0.00 14/10/21 0.00 151 634.20 15/10/21 301 1,219.05 0.00 15/10/21 0.00 1 4.17 18/10/21 1 3.99 0.00 18/10/21 0.00 23 94.19 19/10/21 1 4.10 0.00 19/10/21 0.00 122 500.20 20/10/21 1 4.04 0.00 20/10/21 0.00 158 647.80 21/10/21 3,818 14,756.57 0.00 21/10/21 0.00 1 4.10 22/10/21 1 3.84 0.00 22/10/21 0.00 151 588.90 25/10/21 151 585.88 0.00 25/10/21 0.00 1 3.88 26/10/21 1 3.90 0.00 26/10/21 0.00 1 3.90 27/10/21 151 588.90 0.00 27/10/21 0.00 1 3.95 28/10/21 151 588.90 0.00 28/10/21 0.00 1 3.90 29/10/21 151 588.90 0.00 29/10/21 0.00 1 3.90 01/11/21 151 573.80 0.00 01/11/21 0.00 151 588.90 02/11/21 151 573.80 0.00 02/11/21 0.00 1 3.87 03/11/21 1 3.73 0.00 03/11/21 0.00 1 3.73 04/11/21 501 1,870.73 0.00 04/11/21 0.00 373 1,446.87 05/11/21 301 1,128.75 0.00 05/11/21 0.00 1 3.90 08/11/21 151 573.80 0.00 08/11/21 0.00 1 3.80 09/11/21 151 573.65 0.00 09/11/21 0.00 1 3.72 10/11/21 1 3.78 0.00 10/11/21 0.00 1 3.78 11/11/21 1 3.73 0.00 11/11/21 0.00 32 121.54 12/11/21 151 558.85 0.00 12/11/21 0.00 120 456.00 15/11/21 204 769.90 0.00 15/11/21 0.00 1 3.84 16/11/21 1 3.71 0.00 16/11/21 0.00 301 1,158.85 17/11/21 548 2,079.11 0.00 17/11/21 0.00 3 11.94 18/11/21 1 3.70 0.00 18/11/21 0.00 1 3.70 19/11/21 151 543.60 0.00 19/11/21 0.00 153 566.10 22/11/21 1 3.64 0.00 22/11/21 0.00 301 1,106.18 23/11/21 151 558.70 0.00 23/11/21 0.00 299 1,128.73 24/11/21 1 3.64 0.00 24/11/21 0.00 152 577.45 25/11/21 67 247.83 0.00 25/11/21 0.00 151 573.65 26/11/21 6,805 23,769.87 0.00 26/11/21 0.00 151 513.70 29/11/21 5,129 15,797.32 0.00 29/11/21 0.00 651 2,235.53 30/11/21 151 440.92 0.00 30/11/21 0.00 751 2,334.11 01/12/21 441 1,392.24 0.00 01/12/21 0.00 151 490.75 02/12/21 256 783.87 0.00 02/12/21 0.00 1 3.19 03/12/21 1 2.99 0.00 03/12/21 0.00 304 950.00 06/12/21 121 377.64 0.00 06/12/21 0.00 3 9.60 07/12/21 831 2,370.84 0.00 07/12/21 0.00 446 1,449.50 08/12/21 126 350.28 0.00 08/12/21 0.00 1 2.80 09/12/21 376 1,067.84 0.00 09/12/21 0.00 751 2,177.90 10/12/21 501 1,350.20 0.00 10/12/21 0.00 301 803.67 13/12/21 126 330.25 0.00 13/12/21 0.00 151 401.66 14/12/21 1 2.65 0.00 14/12/21 0.00 912 2,576.40 15/12/21 4,231 10,729.82 0.00 15/12/21 0.00 1,844 5,336.54 16/12/21 201 472.35 0.00 16/12/21 0.00 1 2.38 17/12/21 1 2.35 0.00 17/12/21 0.00 151 354.85 20/12/21 101 240.38 0.00 20/12/21 0.00 151 362.40 21/12/21 1 2.40 0.00 21/12/21 0.00 1 2.40 22/12/21 1 2.42 0.00 22/12/21 0.00 1 2.42 23/12/21 1 2.50 0.00 23/12/21 0.00 301 758.52 24/12/21 1 2.45 0.00 24/12/21 0.00 1 2.45 27/12/21 101 242.40 0.00 27/12/21 0.00 1 2.43 28/12/21 1 2.40 0.00 28/12/21 0.00 151 368.44 29/12/21 1 2.49 0.00 29/12/21 0.00 1 2.49 30/12/21 102 246.84 0.00 30/12/21 0.00 1 2.47 31/12/21 200 468.00 0.00 31/12/21 0.00 1 2.38 Total 79,349 264,254.05 29,884 109,132.02

