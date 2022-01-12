CFCNCA commemorates 60 years with first-ever virtual Charity Reception

Washington, DC, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Combined Federal Campaign of the National Capital Area (CFCNCA) will host a first-ever Charity Reception to celebrate sixty years of meaningful partnership and impact with nonprofit organizations on Jan. 13, 2022. The event will take place virtually.

“Over the first sixty years of the CFC, we’ve seen incredible change and impact made possible by our charity partners. Generous donations from federal employees and retirees to tens of thousands of charities have made this possible,” said Ann Van Houten, CFCNCA Co-Chairperson. “We celebrate the difference we’ve made together, and honor the relationship we have with charities. We hope they – and new charity participants – will apply to join us as changemakers for the 2022 campaign.”

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has opened the 2022 Combined Federal Campaign charity application system. The deadlines to apply are: early, by Jan. 31, 2022, and Feb. 28, 2022, as a late submission with an additional assessed late application fee. Charities can learn more about the timeline to apply and the assessed fees in OPM’s memorandum announcing the 2022 CFC here.

Charity representatives can attend virtual training sessions to learn how to apply to be part of the CFC here, and learn more about campaign participation here.

To join the CFCNCA Charity Reception on Jan. 13 at noon (EST), charity representatives are invited to register here at the event’s webpage. The event will be hosted on a webinar platform, during which CFCNCA leaders, beneficiaries, and more will speak on the importance of the CFC and charity collaboration over the last sixty years of the campaign as they look ahead to the next sixty.

Vince Micone, Co-Chairperson, said, “Charity participants are what make our CFC so successful. They represent thousands of causes that are important to each of us. The CFC provides us an opportunity to do something. Through our contributions and voluntary service, we partner with charities to ‘Be the Face of Change.’ It’s important to recognize the sixty years of partnership between federal employees and charities through the CFC. We have much work to do in the next sixty years!”

The annual charitable giving program for federal employees and retirees in the Washington metropolitan area and surrounding regions concludes on Jan. 15, 2022. Federal donors in the NCA can be the face of change for charities of their choice at GiveCFC.org.

The Combined Federal Campaign (CFC), overseen by the Office of Personnel Management, is one of the world's largest and most successful annual workplace charitable giving campaigns, with 36 CFC zones throughout the country and overseas raising millions of dollars each year. With more than $8.5 billion raised since 1961, the 2021 campaign commemorates 60 years of giving by the federal community. Each fall, federal civilian, military, and postal employees and retirees pledge funds and volunteer hours to help those in need locally, across the nation, and throughout the world. The Combined Federal Campaign of the National Capital Area (CFCNCA) is the local campaign for federal employees and retirees in the Washington Metropolitan Area and surrounding regions. It is the largest CFC in the country based on the number of pledged gifts; in 2020, it generated more than $37.2 million and more than 48,000 volunteer hours for thousands of participating charities. For more information, visit CFCNCA.GiveCFC.org. Connect with the campaign via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

