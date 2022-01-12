Better Collective – Share buyback program completed

Regulatory Release no. 4/2022

January 12, 2022

On December 8, 2021 Better Collective A/S (“the Company”) initiated a share buyback program for up to 10 mEUR, to be executed during the period from December 8, 2021 to February 24, 2022.

Reference is made to the regulatory release no. 38 “Better Collective initiates share buyback program to cover future payments relating to completed acquisitions and incentive programs” published on December 8, 2021.

The following transactions have been executed under the program during the period from January 7, 2021 to January 11, 2022:

Date Number of shares Average weighted purchase price

(SEK per share) Amount (SEK) 07/01/2022 20,000 192.2227 3,844,454.00 10/01/2022 20,000 181.9448 3,638,896.00 Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 532,482



99,834,933.44





Following the above purchases, Better Collective A/S holds 133,063 treasury shares corresponding to 0.24% of the outstanding share capital of the Company.



The share buyback program is hereby completed.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to

Head of investor relations Christina Bastius Thomsen, +45 2363 8844 investor@bettercollective.com

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on January 12, 2022 at 6.00 p.m. CET.

About Better Collective

Better Collective is a global sports betting media group providing platforms that empower and enhance the betting experience for sports fans and iGamers. Aiming to make betting and gambling more entertaining, transparent and fair, Better Collective offers a range of editorial content, bookmaker information, data insights, betting tips, iGaming communities and educational tools. Its portfolio of platforms include bettingexpert.com , VegasInsider.com , HLTV.org and Action Network . Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO). More information at bettercollective.com .

Attachments