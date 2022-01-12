CareSource Foundation Supports Communities with Over $3.9 Million during 2021

DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, announced today the CareSource Foundation has completed the last round of 2021 funding, which includes a total of $3.9 million awarded to 106 nonprofit organizations. All funding is aimed at strengthening the social safety net by building healthy communities.

“Over the last year, the CareSource Foundation has worked with our philanthropy partners across the nation to drive innovative approaches to reducing health disparities, improving health outcomes and moving the needle on health equity,” said the foundation’s CEO Dan McCabe, who also serves as CareSource’s chief administrative officer. “We’re proud to have collaborated with current partners and appreciate the opportunity to work with new partners across the country on innovative programs.”

The CareSource Foundation also announced a new initiative in 2021, the CareSource Foundation Grant Challenge, to recognize organizations and programs that are making significant impacts on communities’ toughest health issues and serving those with special care needs. The state-specific competition allowed individuals to nominate nonprofits aligned with an identified focus area for their work to support adults and/or children who live in that state. After the nomination period, communities voted for their favorite nonprofit to receive funding for their programs.

The CareSource Foundation is also one of just six organizations in the country to receive the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development 2021 Secretary’s Award for Public-Philanthropic Partnerships. The award recognizes the partnership process and its impact as a community strategy to increase the quality of life for low- and moderate-income residents across all American geographies - urban, suburban, and rural.

Since 2006, the CareSource Foundation has awarded $25.1 million in grants to 1,027 organizations as they aid communities across the country. Find more news about the CareSource Foundation in the CareSource Newsroom.

