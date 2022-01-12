B2Gnow Applauds Infrastructure Bill, Calls for Easier Diversity Utilization and Tracking Processes

PHOENIX, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President Joe Biden signed into law the 1.2 trillion dollar Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) late last year, which will deliver $550 billion of new federal investments in America's infrastructure over a period of five years. The Bill, promising to reach almost every corner of the country, includes key priority areas such as bridges, ports, rail, roads, technology, safety and more. B2Gnow, the industry leader in powerful diversity, procurement and grant management software that supports economic opportunity for small and diverse businesses, released the following statement on the passing of the bipartisan infrastructure deal:



“This package is a monumental step in not only improving the infrastructure in thousands of communities across the country, but also creating an unprecedented number of opportunities for small and diverse businesses. The time is now for public sector organizations to get prepared for both the influx in funds and the complex compliance, spend tracking, and reporting requirements related to federal dollars,” said Justin Talbot-Stern, CEO of B2Gnow.

“Following the Bill, many public sector agencies we’ve spoken with are now laying the groundwork for building or upgrading their own small, veteran and diverse business programs. Our powerful cloud-based solution empowers these agencies to create a sustainable supplier diversity program, pick and choose which modules work best for them, and accomplish their program objectives while seamlessly automating disadvantaged business enterprise (DBE) tracking and mandatory reporting requirements,” continued Talbot-Stern.

In order to address public sector agencies' growing interest in how to get prepared for the Infrastructure Bill as well as how to set-up a successful small and /or diverse business participation plan, B2Gnow is offering complimentary access to seminar materials recently delivered at an Association of Counties convention on the topic of: The Four Keys to Designing and Delivering Sustainable Small, Veteran and Diverse Business Programs. Access the seminar materials here .

