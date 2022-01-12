Introducing Corcoran Global Living Concierge Services

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcoran Global Living is proud to present Corcoran Global Living Concierge Services, powered by the additional resource partners of Curbio and RealVitalize. This new service has been created to assist clients with home improvements and repairs in preparation for listing their properties, empowering them to sell more quickly and at better prices. Upfront costs of pre-sale improvements are covered and repayment is made when the listing sells and closes escrow.

With Corcoran Global Living Concierge Services, focus will be on renovations that deliver value. Additional benefits include no interest, fees or markups, no minimum or maximum price to enroll, 24-48 hour approval, no liens, fewer delays, no pre-qualifications, all of which make for a very smooth and streamlined course of action.

“The process is quite simple and efficient. The seller, the agent and the concierge crew operate as a team with full communication and updates, no surprises and with very quick results,” commented Nancy Robinson, President, Northern California, for Corcoran Global Living. ”It’s all part of our ultimate goal to be a full service, one-stop agency for clients. Extreme client satisfaction is one of our fundamental goals.”

Both Curbio and RealVitalize provide sellers with a fast and effortless process to repair and update homes before they go on the market while deferring payment until closing. A full menu of home improvement services are available including repairs, carpentry, moving, storage, hauling, staging, furniture, paint, wallpaper, design, deep cleaning, landscaping and more.

Home improvement projects can be stressful and emotional for homeowners and agents. Finding the right contractor at the right price in the right time frame can be a daunting exercise. Corcoran Global Living Concierge Services removes all the anxiety from that process.

“This is a very exciting next step for us as we continue to expand our coverage, our reach and our services,” remarked Michael Mahon, Chief Executive Officer. “Our growth across the country in the last two years is an excellent indicator of our dedication to attract first-class agents and provide them with a full suite of marketing services. Many thanks to Nancy (Robinson) for spear-heading this program and seeing it through to launch.”

Every Corcoran Global Living agent has access to these new services and will act as the liaison throughout the entire process. It really is that simple.

About Corcoran Global Living

Founded on the principle of putting people first, Corcoran Global Living, an independently owned and operated affiliate of The Corcoran Group, serves the Northern California, Southern California, Reno/Lake Tahoe, Southern Nevada, and Central Ohio markets with over 70 strategically located offices throughout the regions. Corcoran Global Living is well positioned to provide exceptional service to its loyal clientele with more than 2,600 dedicated, professional associates and gross annual sales of $10 billion. Known for making a positive difference in the communities where associates and staff live, the Corcoran Global Living organization is poised for expansive growth to service clients in California, Nevada, Ohio and additional new markets and communities. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Global Living has the experience, insight and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.

Attachment