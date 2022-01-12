Ruth Kuttler is Changing the World of Marketing with Unique High-Converting Digital Content Marketing Strategies

Beverly Hills, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2007, Ruth Kuttler has been expertly acquainted with the evolution of the Internet and digital marketing. She and her exceptional team are well-versed with growing trends, compelling content creation, pixel perfect web design, and custom web development designed for conversions and automation. Through comprehensive and innovative digital services, Webpuzzlemaster helps local businesses and entrepreneurs capture market share, increase revenues, strengthen their brand and reputation, promote customer retention, and use technology for automation to enhance productivity and ROI (return on investment).

Ruth’s Life-Changing Career Change From Healthcare to Digital Services

Before shifting to a digital design and marketing career, Ruth faced challenges as a nurse practitioner and in various nursing roles in her healthcare career. Her quest to find her purpose and passion led to participation in a poetry contest. This was the catalyst that ultimately helped Ruth discover her passion and potential for making a creative career change. Ruth knew that the internet would play a dominant role in the future. With her husband's support, Ruth quit nursing and enrolled in a program to acquire skills in graphics and web design, HTML and internet marketing. Initially, she collaborated with a partner for web design and development projects. In 2007, she became a solo entrepreneur, founding Webpuzzlemaster Digital Marketing Agency for providing comprehensive services designed to follow trends and proven online practices.

The Evolution of Digital Content Marketing

When Ruth transitioned her career, technology was much less advanced, and mobile marketing did not exist. Most businesses were skeptical that the internet would replace their reliance on word of mouth, direct mail, and the phonebook. Yet Ruth was able to change clients’ minds through the results she achieved.

Ruth intuitively created quality content optimized with relevant keywords that produced top Google rankings almost right away. At the time, though, Google and SEO (Search Engine Optimization) were not popular. Nevertheless, SEO combined with compelling written content and images, helped Ruth to achieve outstanding results. One of her clients, formerly totally reliant on pricey paid leads, quickly began to acquire quality leads and customers from his website. This changed his mind about the value of the Internet.

Website and Planning Strategies for Business Owners Seeking to Improve their Results

Today, all businesses require a website for branding and to maximize leads and revenues from a powerful online presence. Ruth explained that the website receives traffic from all sources. This is where the bulk of conversions occur.

Ruth described an effective website as one that speaks to the ideal customer with compelling content that sets the business apart from competitors, and is easy to navigate for mobile as well as desktop and TV users. Impressive audience-specific content is designed to produce conversions that may include lead generation, sales, list-building, event registrations, and social sharing. Besides content, high-converting websites must be fast-loading and provide an optimum user experience on desktops, tablets, and mobile phones.

Before creating a website, Ruth spends time with prospective business owners to fully understand their needs, goals, budget, and requirements. Her strategic planning services integrate the client’s unique selling proposition (USP), competitor analysis, a thorough understanding of the market that connects to the heart of their ideal audience, and keywords that the target market is searching. Another consideration is that products or services are unique, in demand, and not likely to lose appeal due to changing market conditions.

Where Most Brands Go Wrong With Targeting and Customer Retention

During the interview, Ruth recalled an experience with a client selling upscale products to a high end BTB market. The company had an old, outdated website where messaging attracted a BTC customer and omitted engaging images and content to target ideal customers. A redevelopment of this project based on detailed strategic planning and keyword optimized compelling content, transformed results very quickly as the client rapidly increased inquiries and sales from her targeted BTB market.

Another problem frequently encountered with brands is their failure to use strategies to boost customer loyalty and retain customers. This is where automated marketing via email and SMS text campaigns can be very valuable in retaining customers, increasing profits, and producing a significant ROI.

About the Webpuzzlemaster Digital Marketing Agency

Ruth’s company excels at digital marketing designed to establish and strengthen a business brand and help them to achieve sustainable business growth. Services focused on local businesses include strategic planning, graphic design, web design and development, copywriting, SEO, video production and marketing, and social media, email, and SMS marketing. While most marketing agencies outsource some or all digital offerings, Webpuzzlemaster defines and manages all services provided. Their culture of teamwork from a skilled and experienced team as well as commitment, is infused in every project.

Strategic planning is an important service provided to maximize efficiency, profits and ROI. Besides creating compelling content, Ruth helps clients and her prospects with strategies that use technology for automation, database development, lead generation, review solicitation, sales and marketing, and communication with CRMs, email and SMS services via APIs and webhooks. She also educates clients about security, additional opportunities for creating residual income streams, and how to be in compliance with sales tax and ADA (American Disabilities Act) requirements.

The success of all online projects demands extensive keyword research for organic SEO and PPC advertising. Ruth says that Identifying buyer keywords that are not highly competitive but are searched in significant numbers, is particularly important for producing targeted traffic as quickly as possible and at the lowest possible cost. The right keywords must be combined with messaging that speaks to the ideal customer, making them feel that the business is their very best choice.

Keyword research is a critical part of every online project in order to benefit from search marketing. Keyword research does not replace the need for initial and ongoing SEO (search engine optimization) services. Whether for a website, video, or social media page, businesses must continually produce keyword optimized content to attract and convert ideal customers.

Webpuzzlemaster’s Proprietary WordPress Software Creation

Ruth’s company developed two proprietary WordPress plugins (software), designed to boost profits and retain customers. These include a robust multimedia gallery and an SMS plugin for scheduling and sending bulk SMS to targeted lists.

The gallery called “Ultimate WP Multimedia Gallery” is a fully responsive plugin for images and embedded YouTube and Vimeo video. What makes it really unique and exciting is its powerhouse of tools for driving engagement, website traffic, link building, content syndication, and YouTube channel subscription - all without losing contact with the website. Its conversion call to action button labels and links for each item in the gallery, make it ideal for lead generation, sales, opt-in list building and appointment conversions. Learn more at https://gallery.webpuzzlemaster.com/

Webpuzzlemaster has also created eZ SMS Blaster, an easy, affordable and robust SMS (Short Message Service) marketing plugin designed to help businesses grow profits from new and existing customers through effective follow-up. eZ SMS Blaster overcomes the biggest challenges in using SMS marketing with user-friendly software designed for building multiple lists, advanced targeting, and the sending of SMS at strategic times. Businesses can import permission-based lists or use the form generator to create customized opt-in forms. They can even create a birthday form and automate the process of giving subscribers a free digital gift on their birthday. All forms offer the option to include a digital incentive that is managed in the plugin. The software includes the ability to make and clone HTML coupons that support clickable actions for immediate results. Learn more at https://ezsmsblaster.com/

How Managed Hosting Works

As Ruth explained, websites are a business owner’s greatest marketing asset. Typically, digital marketing agencies design websites and post them on their client’s chosen host platform. They do what they are paid for and provide no further support. These companies might fail to back up websites and account for potential viruses and hacks. As a result, affected businesses are left to pay costly fees for online recovery and removal of blacklisting by Google. Webpuzzlemaster recognized this shortcoming. They not only host business sites on a fully managed and secure server that scans websites for threats, they also support site management. This includes, updating software and troubleshooting and resolving conflicts, performance issues, malware, and blacklisting - all for one low monthly cost.

The Future of the Digital Revolution and Webpuzzlemaster

Ruth is excited to expand and evolve Webpuzzlemaster Digital Marketing Agency. She believes that the Internet and marketing will continue to evolve. She is committed to following trends that impact the online presence of the businesses she serves. To learn more, visit webpuzzlemaster.com and book a free 30-minute strategy session.

