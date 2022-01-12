AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report December 2021

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

December YTD - December Beginning

Inventory 2021 2020 %Chg 2021 2020 %Chg Dec 2021 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 14,662 15,138 -3.1 215,288 197,772 8.9 45,714 40 < 100 HP 7,061 7,261 -2.8 75,311 68,283 10.3 16,208 100+ HP 2,858 2,200 29.9 23,762 19,144 24.1 5,568 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 24,581 24,599 -0.1 314,361 285,199 10.2 67,490 4WD Farm Tractors 399 309 29.1 3,536 2,988 18.3 375 Total Farm Tractors 24,980 24,908 0.3 317,897 288,187 10.3 67,865 Self-Prop Combines 633 505 25.3 6,272 5,030 24.7 465

﻿The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.





