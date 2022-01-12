AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report December 2021

| Source: Association of Equipment Manufacturers Association of Equipment Manufacturers

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, UNITED STATES

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 December YTD - DecemberBeginning
Inventory
 20212020%Chg 20212020%ChgDec 2021
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP14,66215,138-3.1 215,288197,7728.945,714
 40 < 100 HP7,0617,261-2.8 75,31168,28310.316,208
 100+ HP2,8582,20029.9 23,76219,14424.15,568
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors24,58124,599-0.1 314,361285,19910.267,490
4WD Farm Tractors39930929.1 3,5362,98818.3375
Total Farm Tractors24,98024,9080.3 317,897288,18710.367,865
Self-Prop Combines63350525.3 6,2725,03024.7465
          

﻿The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

 


Related Links