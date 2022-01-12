EMBK Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Embark Technology, Inc.

MONSEY, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether Embark Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: EMBK) (“Embark”) has violated federal securities laws. If you suffered losses as a result of EMBK’s recent stock drops, and have questions about your legal rights, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your options at no charge:



Why is there an investigation?

On January 6, 2022, The Bear Cave issued a report on Embark alleging that “Embark’s current valuation appears to be based on puffery rather than actual substance.” Since the release of the report, Embark’s stock price has fallen from $8.18 at the close on January 5, 2022, to $5.80 at the close on January 11, 2022, a drop of nearly 30%.

Wohl & Fruchter is investigating whether Embark made any false and misleading statements, or omitted any material facts, in its presentations to investors.

