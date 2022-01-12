Jacksonville, FL selling Two Former Sheriff Helicopters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The city of Jacksonville, FL has selected GovDeals to offer two Bell Jet Ranger 206B3 Helicopters for sale to the public. The former Sheriff’s helicopters will be at auction until January 31, 2022. Both auctions require potential buyers to pay a refundable $5,000 bid deposit prior to placing a bid on. The deposit will go towards the final price of the auction for the winning buyer and will be refunded for all others.



The city of Jacksonville joins more than 15,000 other sellers who use GovDeals to help power the Circular Economy by selling valuable surplus items online to approximately 4 million qualified buyers worldwide. Choosing to sell both helicopters online allows Jacksonville to take advantage of the increased exposure that a virtual auction provides while focusing on achieving zero waste through reuse, and recycling, supporting their goals for sustainability.

The first helicopter, a 2004 Bell 206B3 Jet Ranger, is being sold with 9,532 flying hours. This aircraft is reported to have no known damage and has a single Rolls Royce 420 shaft horsepower engine.

The second helicopter, a 2002 Bell 206B3 Jet Ranger, is being sold with 13,433 flying hours and is also equipped with a single Rolls Royce engine.

“These aircrafts were originally equipped for use by law enforcement, and they are both still airworthy with a lot of life left. We’d love to see them continue on to a second life,” says Rodney Booker, Property Control for the city of Jacksonville.

For full details on the inspection and maintenance history, detailed pictures and the instructions on how to submit a bid deposit please check the auction pages. Serious buyers are encouraged to inspect the helicopters prior to placing any bids. To bid on these or any assets on GovDeals, all potential buyers must first create an account and complete the free and easy registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

About GovDeals, Inc.

GovDeals is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment to transportation assets and industrial machinery. GovDeals specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. GovDeals is powered by one of the most experienced and trusted companies in the surplus industry: Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), which has supported millions of customers across the globe. GovDeals buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location.