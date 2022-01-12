Vibrant Body Company New Leadership Changing the First Layer Industry

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael Drescher, Founder of Vibrant, a Body First Company pioneering Certified Clean First Layer of everyday essentials, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ali Schwebel, as the Chief Executive Officer. The new leadership will allow the company to build on its strong brand reputation, direct sales channels, expand the product portfolio and enhance the technology roadmap. Schwebel is a thought leader passionate about the company's mission to foster awareness in clean-fabrics and manufacturing with a focus on women's health, comfort, and innovation without compromise.

An experienced business leader who has successfully worked in senior roles across several industries, including beauty and fashion, Schwebel has spent the last 7 years as an advocate defining clean beauty at Beautycounter. As one of Beautycounter's Managing Directors, Schwebel has worked with lawmakers on the importance of personal care legislation that has not only transformed the skin care industry but also propelled Beautycounter to its billion-dollar valuation.

Schwebel commented: "I'm passionate about mission-driven, female-focused brands that put an emphasis on women's health and wellness and disrupt the status quo. We are here to let women know they no longer have to compromise." Part of Vibrant's Body First initiative is to disrupt the category.

Schwebel has identified multiple initiatives to immediately address in her early tenure, including aligning the brand to connect more effectively with its customers and Vibrant's core values. "I believe Vibrant's path to success is through direct-to-consumer relationships supported by an accessible and inspiring brand experience. The story of our products and our mission is best told person to person, which is why we are launching an affiliate program as a key strategy for driving Vibrant's brand awareness and sales growth," added Schwebel.

Since launching the Everywear Bra™, a patented cup with wire-free construction, Vibrant has successfully advocated for clean fashion and awareness. With Schwebel at the helm, she will build upon the momentum and operate the company efficiently at scale, unlock growth opportunities, and key partnership strategies while continuing to drive innovation through Vibrant product line extensions in new and diverse ways.

"Ali transcends the common adjectives for a new CEO," said Michel Drescher, President and lead investor. "From her in-category successes with Beautycounter to her passion to educate all women on why Vibrant exists is profoundly inspiring. All of this while authoring a significant social selling /affiliate program designed to empower and enhance the lives of women."

Ali will be on her IG Live on January 26 at 12 p.m. CST, sharing her plans for a Vibrant future and equity opportunities for those as passionate as us on clean living.

About Vibrant Body Company

A pioneer in Certified Clean First Layer of everyday essentials. Everything we do starts with what is best for a women's Body First, from the design of our products to the materials we use.

Look for Vibrant bras, tanks and underwear at specialty retailers, pop-up stores in New York City, Los Angeles and Milwaukee and online at vibrantbodycompany.com

Media Contact:

Rachel Nowicki

Press@vibrantbodycompany.com

