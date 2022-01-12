English French

Operations at Vallourec’s Pau Branco iron ore mine temporarily suspended, following the exceptional rainfall in this region of Brazil

Meudon (France), January 12, 2022 – Saturday, January 8, 2022, following the exceptionally heavy rainfall in Minas Gerais State (Brazil), some material from a waste pile associated with the operations of Vallourec’s Pau Branco mine slid into a rainwater dam, causing it to overflow, and resulting in the interruption of traffic on the nearby highway. The structure of the dam was not affected, and there was no casualty. The traffic was reopened on Sunday night.

Vallourec has been notified of a fine of 288 million Brazilian reals (approximately 45 million euros) which the group intends to challenge.

The operations of the mine have been suspended and Vallourec's teams are discussing with the relevant authorities with a view to their rapid restart, without using the waste pile for the time being, until its stability is verified.

The Group will keep the market informed of the progress regarding the discussions underway.

