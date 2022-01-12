Fresh Baked Dispensary is Collecting Donations for People Affected by Colorado Wildfires

Boulder, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh Baked, a cannabis dispensary in Boulder, Colorado, is working with Conscious Alliance, a nonprofit on a mission to end hunger and empower young people, to provide support to members of their local community who have been affected by the recent fires in Boulder County. The dispensary will be accepting donations of money, canned food, and specific clothing items for Conscious Alliance to distribute to community members in need.

Tif Jasnau, the Director of HR for Fresh Baked, explained, “Fresh Baked is built on a sense of community- we make it our mission to do everything we can to give back & support the community that has been so supportive of us. We will continue to work with groups like Conscious Alliance to raise awareness for those in need.”

To encourage donations, Fresh Baked will offer a $5 discount on your next visit into their dispensary. All you need to do is bring one of the following; monetary donation of $20 or more, 10 or more canned or otherwise non-perishable food items, or 3 pieces of new clothing. They ask for new clothing items such as socks and underwear, as well as winter hats, gloves, coats, etc.

This wave of support comes after the recent fires in Boulder, Co, which burned hundreds of homes and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people from the towns near Boulder. Miraculously, very few people have been injured or reported missing in the area.

As a nonprofit, Conscious Alliance works with their community of creative people, from artists and musicians to food makers and fans, to empower young people to make a tangible difference in their communities, and provide food and other essentials to underserved communities and those in crisis. In addition to working with artists, young people, and others to host food drives. When donations are secured, Conscious Alliance handles all the logistics necessary to get food to the people who need it, which includes but is not limited to, sorting donations, packing deliveries, and then moving the food to the people who need it most. During the pandemic, they have worked with schools and community organizations to distribute meals to students who rely on free and reduced price school meal programs for their day to day nutrition, and those who have been unable to access these programs while learning remotely.

Boulder cannabis dispensary Fresh Baked has been a part of the community since 2010, and was founded in the era of Medical Marijuana. When recreational cannabis became legal in Colorado in 2014, the business was converted in accordance with the new laws. Fresh Baked has a goal of making sure every customer feels comfortable, so customers can ask any questions they want, because the staff is very knowledgeable and able to provide advice. It could be from which strains have effects, to how to start slow as a beginner. The store has won a number of awards, including Cannabis Cup Winner in High Times, Colorado Cup Winners and placing in the Rooster THC Classic multiple times. If you or anyone you know is interested in learning more about Fresh Baked or donating to their donation drive for those affected by the recent Colorado wildfires can visit their website at https://www.freshbakedboulder.com/.

Fresh Baked is happy and blessed to give back to the community in working with Conscious Alliance. Anybody who would like to participate in support of those whose lives have been affected by the Marshall Fire can visit Fresh Baked at 2535 Pearl St, Boulder, CO 80302. Hours of Operation are 9am-10pm every day of the week.

