Moore Kuehn Encourages VCRA, ZNGA, APR, and ZEN Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Vocera Communications (NYSE: VCRA)

Vocera has agreed to merge with Stryker. Under the proposed transaction, Vocera shareholders will receive $79.25 in cash per share.

Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA)

Zynga has agreed to merge with Take-Two Interactive. Under the proposed transaction, Zynga shareholders will receive $3.50 in cash and 6.361 in shares of Take-Two per share.

Apria, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: APR)

Apria has agreed to merge with Owens & Minor, Inc. Under the proposed transaction, Apria shareholders will receive $37.50 in cash per share.

ZenDesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN)

Zen has agreed to merge with Momentive Global. Under the proposed transaction, Zen will own only 78% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

jkuehn@moorekuehn.com

(212) 709-8245