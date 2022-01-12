Associa Supports Communities with Year-End Grants

Dallas, TX, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Cares, the community management industry’s leading charitable organization, began the distribution of $150,000 in grants to more than 40 charitable organizations across the United States and Canada during the recent holiday season.

To maximize support for the communities in which Associa team members live and work, Associa Cares offered each branch office $1,000 to donate to a local charity of their choice. With the assistance of Associa employees at branch offices across North America, Associa Cares donated much needed funds to more than 40 charitable organizations in the United States and Canada in December. Beneficiaries included the North Texas Food Bank, KID, Inc., Dell Children’s Foundation, Texas Suicide Prevention Collaborative, OneOC, 2 Blondes All Breed Rescue, and many more hunger, youth, animal, and other charitable organizations.

“Associa Cares was established in 2007 and our goal is to bring Associa’s values to life by supporting as many communities and residents as possible,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “The holidays are the perfect opportunity to further expand our mission and make a difference, thanks to the generosity of our employees and business partners who help raise funds all year long. This year, we were able to positively impact communities through donations to more than 40 different amazing organizations across North America. As we continue into 2022, we look forward to assisting even more communities.”

About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide aid to the families affected by these types of tragedies.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at www.associacares.org.

Associa Cares has provided assistance to more than 3,000 families and more than $4.3 million has been distributed since 2007. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosure statement, visit www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com

