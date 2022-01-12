FMPay Teams up with Fintech Giant UnionPay

CHELTENHAM, United Kingdom, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watch your payment systems expand to a much bigger market, with a new partnership between Chinese leading bankcard scheme finance giant UnionPay International and FMPay .



UnionPay provides high quality, cost effective and secure cross-border payment services to the world’s largest cardholder base. UnionPay will open up more opportunities for clients to pay your business or for you to pay your staff who are presently unable to do so via other means. Additionally, UnionPay cards can be used in 180 countries and regions around the world, and it is also supported by several digital wallet providers such as Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, and Huawei Pay. To date, UnionPay mobile payment services, UnionPay mobile QuickPass and UnionPay QR code payment, are accepted in 94 countries and regions.

Online payment with UnionPay is convenient and highly secure through multiple security technology and risk monitoring to ensure the safety of cross-border online payment. Payment can be implemented through multiple platforms including personal computers, tablets and mobile phones, and the UnionPay app can now be used outside of mainland China, with a massive customer base exceeding 400 million, covering more than 20 international markets.

Being one of the breakthrough leaders in fintech, UnionPay is one of China’s outstanding success stories, bringing unification, prosperity and innovation to the region as well as the rest of the world with their smart payment system. UnionPay’s core value of “Share Growth” also sees them contributing to promotion of environmental responsibility, education and community-based projects.

FMPay is due to start accepting UnionPay affiliated cards from the first quarter of 2022.

FMPay is a provider of an acquiring platform which can be quickly, securely and easily used by merchants from all over the globe. Payment pages can be set up and tailored to your individual company’s needs as well as those of your clients. FMPay is an authorised payment institution, which is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom.

For more information, please contact us at info@fmpay.co.uk