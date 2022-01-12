RGC Resources, Inc. Names Chief Financial Officer

ROANOKE, Va., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO) announced Jason Field joined the company January 10, 2022 and will be appointed Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. As a member of the Company’s executive team, Mr. Field will lead Resources’ Finance organization and will report to Paul Nester.



“Jason is an experienced financial executive whose leadership and technical skills will be an immediate benefit to our Company,” stated Mr. Nester. “We are pleased to have someone of Jason’s caliber join our team as we continue to execute our growth strategies.”

In his previous role as Vice President, Finance at Medical Facilities of America, Mr. Field, a certified public accountant, was responsible for directing and communicating all aspects of finance, accounting, and treasury operations.

Prior to Medical Facilities of America, Mr. Field worked at KPMG after beginning his career at Central Maine Healthcare.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to approximately 62,600 customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries including Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

