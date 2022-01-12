Hingham Savings Announces Passing of Former Director and Clerk Marion Fahey

HINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With great sadness, Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ: HIFS) (“Hingham”) announced that former Director and Clerk of the Bank, Marion Fahey, died yesterday. She was 97.



Ms. Fahey served as a Director of Hingham from 1992 through 2015. She was instrumental in the effort by the present management group to establish control at Hingham, ensuring that the Bank would remain independent and run for the benefit of its owners and its community over the next thirty years. Prior to Hingham, Ms. Fahey was a Trustee and Director at East Weymouth Savings Bank, where served alongside a number of current directors of the Bank. For the last fifty years, she has provided invaluable advice and counsel to three generations of the Gaughen family running Hingham and East Weymouth.

Prior to her service at Hingham and East Weymouth, Ms. Fahey served as Superintendent of Schools for the City of Boston, where she played a critical role in implementing the desegregation of the Boston Public School system.

She will be deeply missed.