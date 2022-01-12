Synaptics Appoints YY Lee to Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) today announced the appointment of Vivie “YY” Lee to its Board of Directors, effective January 10, 2022.



Ms. Lee has a distinguished career in executive leadership and Board of Director roles in the technology industry. She currently acts as an independent director and consultant to leading tech firms and is a member of the board of Commvault Systems, Inc. Previously, Ms. Lee served as Chief Strategy Officer at Anaplan, as well as Chief Executive Officer at FirstRain Inc. Earlier in her career, Ms. Lee held executive and product management leadership positions at Cadence Systems, Synopsys, and 8x8 (formerly Integrated Information Technology Inc.). Additionally, Ms. Lee co-founded the software company Aqueduct Software, an automated enterprise application profiling and analysis solution.

“Ms. Lee’s board experience, senior management positions with other technology companies, mathematics background, and her deep understanding of software and software applications give her the strong skillset, perspectives, and experiences that make her a welcome addition to our Board of Directors,” said Nelson Chan, Synaptics’ Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

