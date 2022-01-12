Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company as of December 31, 2021
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345
Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|12/31/2021
|55,095,762
Total gross of voting rights: 55,095,762
Total net* of voting rights: 54,942,131
* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights
