CIBC Selects nCino’s Platform to Deliver Enhanced Client Experience for Business Banking Clients

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that CIBC, one of Canada's Big Six banks, has selected the nCino Bank Operating System® to provide CIBC’s Business Banking team with a modern, scalable and flexible platform to enhance the experience for its Canadian business clients.



Leveraging nCino’s solution, CIBC will be able to improve both the client and employee experience by streamlining complex processes through digitizing and automating the client journey, allowing for a faster, more efficient and more transparent experience for business owners.

“Financial institutions are being challenged to redesign and tailor an experience that best fits their client base. We believe the nCino platform will enable CIBC to better meet the needs of their business banking clients, while also providing a modern technology experience for their employees,” said Pierre Naudé, CEO at nCino. “We are thrilled to be working with CIBC and look forward to modernizing the banking experience for Canadian business owners.”

“We’re committed to supporting business owners in making their ambitions a reality, and the investments we’re making in digitizing and modernizing the client experience will further add to the value we provide to our business clients,” said David Leuty, Senior Vice-President, Business Banking, CIBC.

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single cloud-based platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,500 financial institutions of all types and sizes on a global basis. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 11 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network and locations across Canada, with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to the market adoption of our solution, international expansion, and privacy and data security matters. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in reports filed by nCino with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.