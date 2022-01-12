IDEX Biometrics Presenting at Needham Growth Conference

Oslo, Norway – 12 January 2022 – IDEX Biometrics will be presenting at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, 13 January 2022, represented by Vince Graziani, Chief Executive Officer, and Jamie Simms, Chief Financial Officer. This event will be “virtual,” in that institutional investors invited by Needham & Company, LLC, will be meeting throughout the day with Mr. Graziani and Mr. Simms, using an on-line video format. A video recording of the slide presentation and Mr. Graziani’s prepared remarks will be posted on the IDEX Biometrics website after the close of business on 13 January 2022.

