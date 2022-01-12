Velan Inc. Reports Its Strong Third Quarter 2021/22 Financial Results, Highlighted by a Significant Increase in Sales and Improved Margins

English French

MONTREAL, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) (the “Company”), a world-leading manufacturer of industrial valves, announced today its financial results for its third quarter ended November 30, 2021.



Highlights:

Sales for the quarter amounted to $110.0 million, an increase of 38.4 million or 53.7% compared to the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. This quarter’s sales level represents the highest volume in the last seven quarters.

Gross profit for the quarter of $35.9 million, or 32.6%, an increase of $13.8 million or 180 basis points from the same quarter of the previous year. The gross profit percentage of 30.5% for the first nine-month of the fiscal year is driven by an improved sales volume, a more profitable product mix, as well as the margin improvement activities undertaken over the past fiscal years within the scope of the V20 restructuring and transformation plan.

Net income 1 of $4.5 million and EBITDA 2 of $13.3 million for the quarter. EBITDA 2 is comparable to the same quarter last year which included a non-recurring gain of $9.6 million recognized on the disposal of one of the Company’s Montreal plants in the scope of the V20 transformation plan. The improved EBITDA 2 , when adjusted for the non-recurring gain, is explained primarily by an increased gross profit, driven by an improved sales volume and product mix, despite $2.7 million lower Canada Emergency Wage Subsidies («CEWS»).

Bruno Carbonaro, CEO and President of Velan Inc., said, “I am very pleased to announce our strong results this quarter. Our quarterly sales of $110.0 million yielded a gross margin of 32.6% and brought our year-to-date sales to $286.4 million, which represents our highest sales volume since fiscal year 2016. The sales volume was achieved thanks to the delivery of large orders dedicated to the petrochemical and oil and gas markets by our North American and Italian operations. Our backlog2 remains high at $543.0 million, and our book-to-bill ratio2 remains at an even 1.00 when we consider the nine-month period.

On the Covid-19 front, we took the necessary measures in all our subsidiaries. The fifth wave is challenging for us, especially in Europe and North America, and we are taking all the necessary precautions to ensure our employees’ safety and wellbeing.

We are now shifting our focus to our fourth quarter, where we will continue to build on the momentum from the last two quarters.”

Financial Highlights

Three-month periods ended Nine-month periods ended (thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding per share amounts) November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 Sales $109,971 $71,560 $286,393 $216,553 Gross profit 35,861 22,022 87,246 57,467 Gross profit % 32.6% 30.8% 30.5% 26.5% Net income1 4,507 9,527 4,449 2,529 Net income1 per share – basic and diluted 0.21 0.44 0.21 0.12 EBITDA2 13,291 13,784 23,007 13,925 EBITDA2 per share – basic and diluted 0.62 0.64 1.07 0.65

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 (unless otherwise noted, all amounts are in U.S. dollars and all comparisons are to the third quarter of fiscal 2021):

Sales amounted to $110.0 million, an increase of $38.4 million or 53.7% for the quarter. Sales for the quarter were positively impacted by increased shipments by the Company’s North American and Italian operations of large orders primarily destined for the petrochemical and oil and gas markets respectively. Additionally, the Company’s MRO sales for the quarter improved compared to last year in reaction to the higher bookings of such orders recorded in the first half of the current fiscal year.

Net income1 for the quarter amounted to $4.5 million or $0.21 per share compared to $9.5 million or $0.44 per share last year. EBITDA2 for the quarter amounted to $13.3 million or $0.62 per share compared to $13.8 million or $0.64 per share last year. The decrease in EBITDA1 for the quarter was primarily due to the absence of restructuring and transformation income in the current quarter which totalled $8.1 million last year and resulted mainly from a $9.6 million gain recognized on the disposal of one of the Company’s Montreal plants, an integral part of the North American manufacturing footprint optimization plan which was planned in the scope of V20. The decrease was also due to an increase in administration costs of $7.1 million or 37.1% for the quarter which is primarily attributable to a decrease of $1.2 million in CEWS received by the Company compared to last year, an increase in sales commissions due to the higher sales volume and a general increase in administration expenses that had been significantly lowered when the global pandemic broke out last year. The subsidies are allocated between cost of sales and administration costs. On the other hand, the decrease in EBITDA2 for the quarter was partially offset by an increase in gross profit, thanks to the reasons mentioned above. The movement in the Company’s net income1 for the quarter was primarily attributable to the same factors as explained above, coupled with an unfavorable movement in income taxes and net finance costs.

First nine months Fiscal 2022 (unless otherwise noted, all amounts are in U.S. dollars and all comparisons are to the first nine months of fiscal 2021):

Sales amounted to $286.4 million, an increase of $69.8 million or 32.3% for the nine-month period. Sales for the nine-month period were positively impacted by increased shipments by the Company’s North American and Italian operations of large orders primarily destined for the petrochemical and oil and gas markets respectively. The Company’s MRO sales for the nine-month period were nonetheless negatively affected by the persistent unfavorable market conditions triggered by the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) global pandemic which had significantly affected the Company’s distribution channels’ bookings in the previous fiscal year. The lower distribution channels’ bookings in the latter part of the prior year translated in lower shipments of such orders in the first half of the current year.

Net income1 for the nine-month period amounted to $4.4 million or $0.21 per share compared to $2.5 million or $0.12 per share in the prior period. EBITDA2 for the nine-month period amounted to $23.0 million or $1.07 per share compared to $13.9 million or $0.65 per share in the prior period. The improvement in EBITDA2 for the nine-month period is primarily attributable to an improved gross profit, largely due to an increased sales volume, while reflecting the notably improved product mix and margins resulting from the Company’s targeted efforts under V20, described earlier. The Company’s gross profit also benefited from favorable movements in unrealized foreign exchange translation for the nine-month period when compared to the prior year as well as a favorable reevaluation of the Company’s provision for performance guarantees. The improvement is also attributable to a reduction in other expenses of $3.1 million for the nine-month period primarily due to land clean-up costs of a former factory incurred in the second quarter of the prior year. On the other hand, these improvements were partially offset by the absence of restructuring and transformation income in the current nine-month period which totalled $5.2 million in the previous year. These improvements were also partially offset by an increase in administration costs of $18.3 million or 32.7% for the nine-month period, primarily attributable to a decrease of $3.8 million in CEWS received by the Company compared to last year, an increase in sales commissions due to the improved sales volume for the period, a general increase in administration expenses that had been significantly lowered when the global pandemic broke out last year as well as an increase of $1.2 million in the costs recognized in connection with the Company’s ongoing asbestos litigation. The favorable movements in the Company’s net income1 for the nine-month period was primarily attributable to the same factors as explained above coupled with an unfavorable movement in income taxes and net finance costs.



Dividend

At the end of fiscal 2020, the Board of Directors deemed appropriate to suspend the quarterly dividend.

Conference call

About Velan

Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan Inc. (www.velan.com) is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of industrial valves, with sales of US$302.1 million in its last reported fiscal year. The Company employs close to 1,700 people and has manufacturing plants in 9 countries. Velan Inc. is a public company with its shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol VLN.

Safe harbour statement

This news release may include forward-looking statements, which generally contain words like “should”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “continue” or “estimate” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are disclosed in the Company’s filings with the appropriate securities commissions. While these statements are based on management’s assumptions regarding historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that it believes are reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may differ materially from those expressed herein. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by the applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures

In this press release, the Company has presented measures of performance or financial condition which are not defined under IFRS (“non-IFRS measures”) and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These measures are used by management in assessing the operating results and financial condition of the Company and are reconciled with the performance measures defined under IFRS. Company has also presented supplementary financial measures which are defined at the end of this report. Reconciliation and definition can be found on the next page.

Earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA")

Three-month periods ended Nine-month periods ended (thousands, except amount per shares) November 30, 2021

$ November 30, 2020

$ November 30, 2021

$ November 30, 2020

$ Net income1 4,507 9,527 4,449 2,529 Adjustments for: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 2,382 2,541 7,190 7,516 Amortization of intangible assets 556 674 1,565 1,868 Finance costs – net 619 161 1,674 523 Income taxes 5,227 881 8,129 1,489 EBITDA 13,291 13,784 23,007 13,925 EBITDA per share - Basic and diluted 0.62 0.64 1.07 0.65

The term “EBITDA” is defined as net income or loss attributable to Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares plus depreciation of property, plant & equipment, plus amortization of intangible assets, plus net finance costs plus income tax provision. The terms “EBITDA per share” is obtained by dividing EBITDA by the total amount of subordinate and multiple voting shares. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Definitions of supplementary financial measures

The term “Net new orders” or “bookings” is defined as firm orders, net of cancellations, recorded by the Company during a period. Bookings are impacted by the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates for a given period. The measure provides an indication of the Company’s sales operation performance for a given period as well as well as an expectation of future sales and cash flows to be achieved on these orders.

The term “backlog” is defined as the buildup of all outstanding bookings to be delivered by the Company. The Company’s backlog is impacted by the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates for a given period. The measure provides an indication of the future operational challenges of the Company as well as an expectation of future sales and cash flows to be achieved on these orders.

The term “book-to-bill ratio” is obtained by dividing bookings by sales. The measure provides an indication of the Company’s performance and outlook for a given period.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

____________________________________

1 Net earnings or loss refer to net income or loss attributable to Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares

2 Non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures – see explanation above.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars) As at November 30, 2021 February 28, 2021 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 66,687 74,688 Short-term investments 1,971 285 Accounts receivable 110,179 135,373 Income taxes recoverable 3,253 3,798 Inventories 229,466 204,161 Deposits and prepaid expenses 8,674 8,670 Derivative assets 278 196 Assets held for sale 19,213 - 439,721 427,171 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 75,496 96,327 Intangible assets and goodwill 16,387 17,319 Deferred income taxes 36,686 39,067 Other assets 717 949 129,286 153,662 Total assets 569,007 580,833 Liabilities Current liabilities Bank indebtedness 850 11,735 Short-term bank loans 35 - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 91,425 90,840 Income taxes payable 2,288 1,609 Customer deposits 68,612 62,083 Provisions 22,800 29,515 Derivative liabilities 375 303 Liabilities held for sale 18,359 - Current portion of long-term lease liabilities 1,454 1,578 Current portion of long-term debt 7,591 9,902 213,789 207,565 Non-current liabilities Long-term lease liabilities 11,505 12,649 Long-term debt 38,821 48,189 Income taxes payable 1,244 1,410 Deferred income taxes 2,251 2,545 Other liabilities 6,890 8,254 60,711 73,047 Total liabilities 274,500 280,612 Total equity 294,507 300,221 Total liabilities and equity 569,007 580,833





Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding number of shares and per share amounts) Three-month periods ended Nine-month periods ended November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 $ $ $ $ Sales 109,971 71,560 286,393 216,553 Cost of sales 74,110 49,538 199,147 159,086 Gross profit 35,861 22,022 87,246 57,467 Administration costs 26,436 19,288 74,192 55,911 Restructuring and transformation income - (8,119 ) - (5,220 ) Other expense (income) (579 ) 411 (537 ) 2,535 Operating profit 10,004 10,442 13,591 4,241 Finance income 77 161 367 575 Finance costs (696 ) (322 ) (2,041 ) (1,098 ) Finance costs – net (619 ) (161 ) (1,674 ) (523 ) Income before income taxes 9,385 10,281 11,917 3,718 Income tax expense (recovery) 5,227 881 8,129 1,489 Net income for the period 4,158 9,400 3,788 2,229 Net income attributable to: Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares 4,507 9,527 4,449 2,529 Non-controlling interest (349 ) (127 ) (661 ) (300 ) Net income for the period 4,158 9,400 3,788 2,229 Net income per Subordinate and Multiple Voting Share Basic and diluted 0.21 0.44 0.21 0.12 Total weighted average number of Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares Basic and diluted 21,585,635 21,585,635 21,585,635 21,585,635





Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month periods ended Nine-month periods ended November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 $ $ $ $ Comprehensive income (loss) Net income for the period 4,158 9,400 3,788 2,229 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation (6,080 ) 490 (9,502 ) 11,299 Comprehensive income (loss) (1,922 ) 9,890 (5,714 ) 13,528 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares (1,559 ) 9,886 (5,007 ) 13,663 Non-controlling interest (363 ) 4 (707 ) (135 ) Comprehensive income (loss) (1,922 ) 9,890 (5,714 ) 13,528 Other comprehensive income (loss) is composed solely of items that may be reclassified subsequently to the consolidated statement of income (loss).





Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding number of shares) Equity attributable to the Subordinate and Multiple Voting shareholders Share capital Contributed surplus Accumulated other comprehensive loss Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interest Total equity Balance - February 29, 2020 72,695 6,260 (34,047 ) 236,269 281,177 3,684 284,861 Net income for the period - - - 2,529 2,529 (300 ) 2,229 Other comprehensive income - - 11,134 - 11,134 165 11,299 Balance - November 30, 2020 72,695 6,260 (22,913 ) 238,798 294,840 3,549 298,389 Balance - February 28, 2021 72,695 6,260 (21,007 ) 239,136 297,084 3,137 300,221 Net income for the period - - - 4,449 4,449 (661 ) 3,788 Other comprehensive loss - - (9,456 ) - (9,456 ) (46 ) (9,502 ) Balance - November 30, 2021 72,695 6,260 (30,463 ) 243,585 292,077 2,430 294,507





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month periods ended Nine-month periods ended November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 $ $ $ $ Cash flows from Operating activities Net income for the period 4,158 9,400 3,788 2,229 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided (used) by operating activities 4,918 (6,096 ) 10,975 (837 ) Changes in non-cash working capital items (1,512 ) (14,657 ) (4,771 ) 6,358 Cash provided (used) by operating activities 7,564 (11,353 ) 9,992 7,750 Investing activities Short-term investments (268 ) 327 (1,686 ) (200 ) Additions to property, plant and equipment (1,379 ) (3,575 ) (4,948 ) (7,511 ) Additions to intangible assets (520 ) (470 ) (1,330 ) (993 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets 10,597 12,683 13,729 13,712 Net change in other assets 2 63 (25 ) (426 ) Cash provided by investing activities 8,432 9,028 5,740 4,582 Financing activities Dividends paid to Subordinate and Multiple Voting shareholders - - - (482 ) Short-term bank loans 35 5,913 35 4,536 Net change in revolving credit facility (11,872 ) (9,537 ) (5,624 ) 10,798 Increase in long-term debt - - 5,889 14,305 Repayment of long-term debt (1,522 ) (873 ) (6,068 ) (2,931 ) Repayment of long-term lease liabilities (427 ) (428 ) (1,284 ) (1,284 ) Cash provided (used) by financing activities (13,786 ) (4,925 ) (7,052 ) 24,942 Effect of exchange rate differences on cash (2,360 ) (430 ) (3,652 ) 4,736 Change in cash and cash equivalents from reclassification of cash and cash equivalents as held of sale (2,144 ) - (2,144 ) - Net change in cash during the period (2,294 ) (7,680 ) 2,884 42,010 Net cash – Beginning of the period 68,131 80,700 62,953 31,010 Net cash – End of the period 65,837 73,020 65,837 73,020 Net cash is composed of: Cash and cash equivalents 66,687 79,961 66,687 79,961 Bank indebtedness (850 ) (6,941 ) (850 ) (6,941 ) Net cash – End of the period 65,837 73,020 65,837 73,020 Supplementary information Interest received (paid) (526 ) (482 ) (1,360 ) (945 ) Income taxes reimbursed (paid) (1,782 ) (3,039 ) (3,366 ) (5,548 )

