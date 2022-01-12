Martha Mosier, President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, Named Among the 2022 Swanepoel Power 200 List

San Diego, CA, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is proud to announce its President, Martha Mosier has been named on the 2022 Swanepoel Power 200 (SP 200) list. The SP 200 ranks the 200 most powerful and influential leaders and executives in the residential real estate brokerage industry.

Martha was considered an ideal candidate as measured by her personal influence, tenure in the industry, the recent growth and development of the company, and the organization’s significance and contributions to the industry. She is highly regarded within the real estate community as a personable, hands-on leader.

“I am so honored to be listed among the accomplished executives on the Swanepoel Power 200,” Martha said. “It was made possible by our company’s dedicated agents, managers, and staff, who have shown time and again they can weather any circumstance, including a pandemic. Their successes are a testament to their incredible work ethic and team spirit.”

In her executive role, Martha is responsible for driving success within Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and its affiliated partners, including Prosperity Home Mortgage, Pickford Escrow, The Escrow Firm, California Title, and HomeServices Insurance.

Upbeat and approachable, Martha encourages, motivates, and openly shares successes and hardships, dispensing real-time information and updates with all agents and employees. Thanks to her exceptional background of leadership and management, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties continues to grow in an ever-changing environment.

Martha easily transitioned to the top executive spot for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties after nearly three decades of serving as legal counsel to the brokerage community, specializing in single-family, multifamily, and commercial properties in Southern California. She is hailed as an executive who is passionate about issues like diversity, equity, and inclusion, and serves as a founding member of the company’s IMPACT Council, which is committed to creating an inclusive, equitable, and welcoming environment for agents, staff, and the communities they serve.

Martha is equally passionate about giving back. Dedicated to ensuring the company makes a difference in every community it serves, Martha is also the secretary of The Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit run by agents and employees of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties who wish to have a beneficial and constructive impact in their community.

About T3 Sixty - T3 Sixty is a trusted advisor and management consultancy in the residential real estate brokerage industry. T3 Sixty also provides extensive data services and research to effect intelligent change and growth. For more, visit t360.com. All research, analysis and rankings are compiled every year by the team at T3 Sixty. The SP 200 is the first of five monthly Real Estate Almanac annual installment. Released annually in January, the Swanepoel Power 200 Leadership Rankings recognizes the most powerful and influential executives in the residential real estate industry, based on eight different criteria, which can be viewed at www.realestatealmanac.com/executives/leaders.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports nearly 3,000 sales associates in 45 offices spanning Santa Barbara to San Diego. In 2020, our expert agents assisted in more than 10,000 client transactions for over $13 billion in sales volume. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. BHHS and the BHHS symbol are registered service marks of Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com.

