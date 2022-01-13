Boyden’s New Interim Management Website Reveals Extraordinary Commercial Outcomes

London / Germany, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, launches a new interim management website highlighting the significant role of interim executives in post-pandemic recovery, digital transformation and global growth.

“Organisations are struggling to reskill the capabilities of their existing workforce fast enough to meet changing needs,” commented Lisa Farmer, Global Co-Leader, Interim Management and Managing Partner, United Kingdom & Ireland. “We are committed to helping clients worldwide achieve their goals in complex and challenging markets, by providing world-class, highly experienced interim executives to deliver meticulously defined outcomes.”

The portal provides insight into the senior-level, hands-on strategic consulting and implementation work, specialist content and resources for interim executives.

“The need for rapid and sometimes remote understanding of a client’s business, particularly with covid restrictions, is boosting the use of interim executives, alongside sector transformation, technical advances and shifts in market opportunity,” added Georg Larch, Global Co-Leader, Interim Management and Managing Partner, Germany. “Throughout 2022, we expect more international demand and use of interim executives while the right leader can be found through executive search”.

Boyden identifies the right interim executives to help clients in, for example:

Preparation for merger, acquisition or sale

Preparing a private equity portfolio company for sale

Driving through operational efficiencies

Managing the business through crisis, change, transformation or turnaround activities

Major programmes and projects such as ERP changes

Analysis and blueprint for corporate functions to ensure a ‘fit for purpose’ team, strategy, process and plan

Boyden Interim is distinctive in providing sector specialisation and consistent, cross-border capabilities to clients worldwide, often delivered through collaborative search, leadership consulting and interim colleagues. The global interim team has grown in response to a surge in client demand throughout the pandemic, particularly in the industrial, technology, financial services, healthcare & life sciences, private equity & venture capital and social impact sectors.

Boyden is driving a greater understanding of what this talent demographic can deliver, particularly for private equity portfolios. “Private equity has evolved and developed, both geographically and in terms of sophistication,” comments Anita Pouplard, Global Practice Leader, Private Equity & Venture Capital Practice and Managing Partner, France. “Understanding of interim talent is high in Europe, where this expertise evolved, with the US and particularly Asia planning greater use of interim managers in the near future[1]”. Interim executives with ESG skills are particularly valuable, with ESG a consistent theme for limited partners, interims and the private equity market as a whole: 78% of limited partners consider ESG factors when investing in private equity funds[2].

About Boyden Interim Management

Boyden currently provides interim management expertise from offices across Europe, Canada and Australia through specialist interim consultants. This team works closely with colleagues in executive search and leadership consulting to deliver the right outcomes to clients in publicly-quoted organisations, private companies, social enterprises, family-run and private equity-backed businesses. Boyden’s interim executives are a select pool well known to the firm, and considered to be among the top performers in the market. These highly qualified executives have significant expertise, deliver immediate value and cover all C-suite and director level roles. Boyden ranks as a 2021 leading interim service provider at Platinum level, by the Institute of Interim Management (IIM). For more, visit https://www.boyden.com/interim-management/.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2021. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

[1] https://www.boyden.com/media/talent-led-transformation-in-a-post-pandemic-world-21330238/index.html?page=8#pager

[2] According to Acuity Knowledge Partners, https://www.acuitykp.com/blog/esg-trends-in-private-equity

Attachments