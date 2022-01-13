

ICG publishes Sustainability and People Report, shareholder seminar on 27 January 2022



Intermediate Capital Group plc (“ICG” or the “Group”) has today published its Sustainability and People Report for 2021. The report is available on our website here.

As previously announced, ICG is hosting a shareholder seminar on 27 January 2022 at 2pm GMT focusing on how our work on sustainability and people positively impacts the growth opportunities and long-term prospects of our business.

The following will be presenting at the seminar:

Benoît Durteste: Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer

Antje Hensel-Roth: Chief People and External Affairs Officer

Eimear Palmer: Head of Responsible Investing

Krysto Nikolic: Global Head of Real Estate

Chris Nichols: Head of Sale and Leaseback

We are hosting this seminar virtually with an opportunity for a live Q&A during the event. Interested parties can sign up for the seminar here and details are also on our website: https://www.icgam.com/shareholders/results-centre/fy22. A replay will be made available on our website after the event.

The Group will release an update on Q3 trading for the period to 31 December 2021 at 7am on 27 January 2022. No further update on trading and no new material information will be provided during this seminar.

ENQUIRIES

Shareholder / Analyst enquiries:

Antje Hensel-Roth, Chief People and External Affairs Officer, ICG +44 (0) 20 3545 2000

Eimear Palmer, Head of Responsible Investing, ICG +44 (0) 20 3545 2000

Chris Hunt, Head of Shareholder Relations, ICG +44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Media enquiries:

Fiona Laffan, Global Head of Corporate Affairs, ICG +44 (0) 20 3545 1510





ABOUT ICG

ICG provides flexible capital solutions to help companies develop and grow. We are a global alternative asset manager with over 30 years' history, managing $69bn of assets and investing across the capital structure. We operate across four asset classes: Structured and Private Equity, Private Debt, Real Assets, and Credit.

We develop long-term relationships with our business partners to deliver value for shareholders, clients and employees, and use our position of influence to benefit the environment and society. We are committed to being a net zero asset manager across our operations and relevant investments by 2040.

ICG is listed on the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ICP). Further details are available at www.icgam.com. You can follow ICG on LinkedIn.

Attachment