Offer Update

13 JANUARY 2022

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION UPDATE

Further to the announcement made by Northern Venture Trust PLC (“NVT”) on 10 January 2022 in conjunction with Northern 2 VCT PLC (“N2VCT”) and Northern 3 VCT PLC (“N3VCT”) in respect of the offers of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2021/22 tax year, NVT announces that its offer of new ordinary shares to raise a total of up to £6.0 million is now fully subscribed and no further applications will be accepted.

The offers by N2VCT and N3VCT to raise a total of up to £17.0 million each in the 2021/22 tax year remain open for subscription and will close when fully subscribed, but in any case no later than 12 noon on 31 March 2022.

