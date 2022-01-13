Congenica Expands its Clinical Consulting Services

Cambridge, United Kingdom – 13 January 2022 - Congenica, the digital health company enabling rapid and accurate analysis of complex genomic data to transform people’s lives, today announces the expansion of its range of clinical consulting services. In addition to the services already offered by Congenica, the Company has launched a new “sample to report” service, providing additional access to sequence providers when the client’s laboratory has limited sequencing capacity.

Congenica’s in-house team of Clinical Scientists already offer bespoke services for a global customer base, providing as much or as little support as needed to help laboratories meet demand, scale operations and deliver gold standard service for their customers. For labs new to next generation sequencing or for those developing a new assay, Congenica’s experts provide advice on clinical best practices, guidance on validation approaches and development of compliant operating procedures.

For new and expanding laboratories, as well as established laboratories experiencing an overflow of cases, the Congenica team provides gold-standard data analysis and clinical interpretation as part of its “data to report” service, including report sign off in applicable geographies.

Congenica’s newest sample to report service will facilitate direct, upstream access to panel, whole exome and whole genome sequencing through Congenica’s accredited sequencing partners, enabling a more streamlined, end-to-end process for laboratories with limited sequencing facilities. This service will allow for a faster launch of new tests as well as accelerated turnaround times for delivering a final report.

Victoria Hewitt, Lead, Clinical Interpretation Services at Congenica, said: “By broadening the range of our clinical consulting services we can meet the varying demands of our customers, providing full support from sample to report, whilst working with them to develop flexible solutions. We look forward to continuing to enhance the capabilities of our offering, as we drive efficiency and move further towards the routine incorporation of genomics in clinical practice.”

**ENDS**

About Congenica

Congenica is a digital health company enabling the rapid analysis and interpretation of genomic data, empowering researchers and clinicians to provide life-changing answers that improve wellbeing and disease management. Congenica’s world-leading software enables rapid genomic data analysis at scale and is the only product of its kind that has received the CE Mark under the In Vitro Diagnostics Directive.

A recognised leader in the genomic analysis of rare diseases and inherited cancer, Congenica is expanding its platform into new indications such as somatic cancer, next generation non- invasive preconception and pre-natal diagnosis and wellness, helping to deliver a future where clinical genomics is fully integrated into healthcare.

Based on pioneering research from the Wellcome Sanger Institute and the UK NHS, Congenica has a global footprint supporting leading international laboratories, academic medical centres and biopharmaceutical companies and is the exclusive Clinical Decision Support partner for the NHS Genomic Medicine Service.

For more information visit www.congenica.com.

Contact details for editorial enquiries:

Becky Lamont, Marketing Communications Manage

Email: rebecca.lamont@congenica.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

Chris Gardner, Angela Gray, David Daley

Email: Congenica@consilium-comms.com

Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 570