Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI):

AlphaVerse expanding with new worlds added

New worlds created in the “AlphaVerse” metaverse, with one universe focused on the photographer Chi Modu

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (CBI, Euronext Growth Paris: FR00140062P9 – ALCBI) is rolling out its strategy to ramp up the content and experiences available within the AlphaVerse metaverse with richer content (NFTs, games, experiences) for players and the addition of music and videogame licenses.

AlphaVerse, a metaverse to open in summer 2022

CBI is developing AlphaVerse, a blockchain technology-based virtual world or metaverse that will be opening in summer 2022. The notion of “metaverse” has gained awareness recently. These digital worlds, developed in the blockchain, enable players to create content inside the game and unlock value in the form of NFTs and cryptocurrencies. While traditional videogames enable trading only inside the original game, players in the metaverse can trade their NFTs and cryptocurrencies not only inside the metaverse but also outside, thereby reaching a much larger audience and unlocking greater value.

The goal of AlphaVerse is to create a central hub on the blockchain, connecting many different metaverses in order to offer the broadest possible experience. AlphaVerse develops different universes, including some using third-party brands.

AlphaVerse: A diversified business model

The breakdown between current year revenue and deferred income has yet to be determined based on the actual state of development of AlphaVerse and these various worlds as of March 31, 2022.

Current sales, which are notably helping fund the development of AlphaVerse, concern the following categories:

Sales of plots of land and other virtual objects (NFTs); if the NFTs sold include intellectual property that is held by a third party and used by CBI under a license, CBI pays back part of the revenues to the holder as royalties; the average rate for royalties ranges from 30% to 70% of the revenues collected, depending on the property, the timeframe, the existence of an exclusivity clause or other economic factors, with the exception of charity operations, which have a higher percentage of royalties; the proceeds from these sales are held in cryptocurrencies, but may also be received in traditional currencies when large volumes are sold to specialist investors;

Sales of Crystal tokens, the AlphaVerse world’s functional currency which works on Binance Smart Chain;

When AlphaVerse opens, new sources of revenues will be added, such as:

Micro-transactions in the AlphaVerse world;

Sales of games within AlphaVerse;

Revenue sharing with games developers or providers of other content in the AlphaVerse world.





New content and universes within AlphaVerse

AlphaVerse is developing a central hub and various universes. These universes may be owned directly by CBI or developed by the company with licenses from third parties, subject to royalty payments. Through its central hub, AlphaVerse can also connect universes operated by third parties, with traffic and revenue sharing systems.

CBI is supporting its development by setting up licensing partnerships, which will drive growth. Within AlphaVerse, these partnerships represent future experiences based on the blockchain technology in various fields. In the last few days, three new partnerships have been set up. CBI will continue to further strengthen the content available on AlphaVerse through to and beyond its launch.

Chi Modu: The creations of the legendary hip-hop photographer Chi Modu, who passed away in May 2021, will be available on AlphaVerse within a specific universe dedicated to Chi Modu, hip-hop artists and their fan community. The NFTs offered will include shots by Chi Modu that helped define the visual aesthetics of 90s hip-hop in America. The Chi Modu AlphaVerse will include a museum with some of his incredibly famous visual imagery. Fans will also be able to create their own world by developing specific virtual districts and communities, and will be able to own apartments or houses that can be personalized. The first release will take place during the first half of the 2022 calendar year.

Apex Predators: Apex Predators is developing a universe around super predators and offering over 5,000 figurative digital artworks of these powerful animals, associated with rights granted to engage the community on the development of this dedicated universe. The sale of the first 1,000 NFTs, which include 1 plot of land in AlphaVerse, has just been completed. Owners can separate into packs and build as a group or do whatever they like with their land - building, holding or selling it - and their art NFTs will serve as voting rights for various decisions throughout the development of this virtual world.

