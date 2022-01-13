Proactive news headlines including Archer Materials, Theta Gold Mines, Boadicea Resources and Predictive Discovery

Sydney, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE, OTC:ARRXF) shares surged as high as 29.13% intra-day to A$1.33 after successfully integrating a single-atom-thick sheet of graphene with silicon electronics. Click here

Theta Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:TGM) will extend the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the TGME Underground Project in South Africa by incorporating the Rietfontein Mine. Click here

Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA) is encouraged by the continuing progress of exploration partner IGO Ltd on its tenements in the Fraser Range of Western Australia. Click here

Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI) has returned wide high-grade diamond drilling results at depth from the Bankan Gold Project in Guinea, including 33 metres at 4.5 g/t. Click here

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ATX) has doubled the batch scale of anti-cancer drug candidate AMP945 during its latest manufacturing run. Click here

Maximus Resources Ltd (ASX:MXR) has confirmed a new, high-grade gold zone at the Wattle Dam Project’s Redback deposit in Western Australia. Click here

Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH)’s research and development (R&D) collaboration with CSIRO and other external consultants is paying dividends, netting the company a $621,000 tax offset for eligible R&D expenditure conducted across its projects. Click here

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialising in the treatment of pain associated with musculoskeletal disorders driven by injury, inflammation, ageing, degenerative disease, infection or genetic predisposition, has randomised and dosed the first subjects in its PARA_OA_002 clinical trial. Click here

Valor Resources Ltd (ASX:VAL) has reiterated its focus on copper and uranium assets, citing rising market demand for both materials. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has completed drilling the horizontal section of the high-impact Rangers 36-25 SXH 1 Well in Oklahoma’s world-class Anadarko Basin with the well reaching its total measured depth (TD) of ~17,460 feet. Click here

Mineral data mining company SensOre Ltd has entered into an exclusivity agreement with Deutsche Rohstoff AG for the joint exploration of lithium AI-targets in Western Australia. Click here

