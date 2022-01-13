EVP and CMO Christian Birk to leave Bang & Olufsen

English Danish

Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Christian Birk will leave the company by the end of January 2022 due to personal reasons.

A search for Christian Birk’s successor will now be initiated.

CEO Kristian Teär comments:

“I want to thank Christian Birk for his great contribution to Bang & Olufsen the past 4 years and wish him the best of luck in the future. We have a good interim solution in place, and we will now begin a search to find Christian’s successor.”



Bang & Olufsen’s Executive Management Board will hereafter consist of the following members:

Kristian Teär, CEO

Nikolaj Wendelboe, EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Line Køhler Ljungdahl, EVP and Chief Legal Officer

