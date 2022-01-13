WENDEL: Launch of a €300 million 12-year bond issue

English French

PRESS RELEASE - JANUARY 13, 2022

Launch of a €300 million 12-year bond issue

Wendel is launching today a €300 million 12-year bond issue (the "2034 Bond Issue").

The new 2034 bonds will be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

This transaction will be used to finance Wendel’s general corporate purposes and will enable it to extend its debt maturity profile. Results of the placement of the 2034 Bond Issue will be announced by the end of the day.

Crédit Industriel et Commercial, Crédit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Natixis are acting as active bookrunners for the Bond Issue and BNP Paribas, Mediobanca and Societe Generale are acting as passive bookrunners.

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer, or an invitation to apply for, or an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities either in the United States or in any other jurisdiction which may be subject to restrictions. These securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America unless they are registered or exempt from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

This press release is an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the “Prospectus Regulation”). A prospectus will be prepared and made available to the public, in compliance with the Prospectus Regulation, for the purpose of admitting the 2034 bonds to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities in France or in any other country. The 2034 bonds are the subject of a private placement in France to qualified investors as defined in Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation and in accordance with Article L.411-2 of the Monetary and Financial Code, and outside France. As of the date of this press release, no prospectus related to the placement of the 2034 bonds has been approved by a competent authority of any European Economic Area Member State.

Wendel will undertake no action as part of this placement with a view to making an offer to the public (other than to qualified investors) in France or abroad.

In the United Kingdom, this press release may be sent to qualified investors as defined in Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 only under circumstances wherein section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 does not apply.

The dissemination of this press release in any country where such dissemination could constitute a violation of applicable legislation is prohibited.





Agenda

03.18.2022

2021 Full Year Results - Publication of NAV as of December 31, 2021 (pre-market release)

04.28.2022

Q1 2022 Trading update - Publication of NAV as of March 31, 2022 (pre-market release)

06.16.2022

Annual General Meeting

07.29.2022

H1 2022 results - Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2022, and condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (pre-market release).

10.28.2022

Q3 2022 Trading update - Publication of NAV as of September 30, 2022 (pre-market release).

12.01.2022

2022 Investor Day.

About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe's leading listed investment firms. The Group invests in Europe and North America in companies which are leaders in their field, such as Bureau Veritas, Tarkett, Cromology, Stahl, IHS Towers, Constantia Flexibles, and Crisis Prevention Institute. Wendel often plays an active role as a controlling or significant shareholder in its portfolio companies. Wendel seeks to implement long-term development strategies, which involve boosting growth and margins of companies so as to enhance their leading market positions.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor’s ratings: Long-term: BBB, stable outlook – Short-term: A-2 since January 25, 2019

Moody’s ratings: Long-term: Baa2, stable outlook – Short-term: P-2 since September 5, 2018

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of “Grand Mécène de la Culture” in 2012.



