December Quarterly Results Briefing

Brisbane, AUSTRALIA

BRISBANE, Australia, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE) (“Allkem” or “the Company”) will release its December Quarterly Activities Report on Tuesday, 18 January 2022.

Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay will conduct a live webcast briefing at 10:30am AEST (Brisbane), 11:30am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne).

The webcast briefing will be accessible here and on Allkem’s website, www.allkem.co. Written questions may be submitted via the webcast and playback of the briefing and Q&A session will also be available on the company’s website.

This release was authorised by Mr. Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.

